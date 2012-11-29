Nov 29 - Fitch believes recent national increases in previously owned home sales and reductions in the inventory of homes indicate the recovery in the residential real estate market is continuing. But regional differences are important, and meaningful improvement is likely to be hampered by the foreclosure process in some states and regional unemployment rates. Existing homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.79 million units in October, a 10.9% increase over the previous 12 months. There was also a decline in the number of homes for sale. According to the National Association of Realtors, the inventory of homes has dropped by 22% over the past 12 months. In our view, these encouraging statistics reflect important regional distinctions in the foreclosure process some states employ. The judicial process governing liquidations in states, including New Jersey and New York, may add more than six months to the timeline. While home prices in those states fell less than in many others during the downturn, both have seen prices erode in the past year. Nationally, tight residential lending practices must be loosened before a meaningful recovery can take root. While tight underwriting practices were appropriate after the collapse in the subprime mortgage market, at a speech last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said "it seems likely at this point that the pendulum has swung too far the other way, and that overly tight lending standards may now be preventing creditworthy borrowers from buying homes, thereby slowing the revival in housing and impeding the economic recovery." We also believe a recovery in residential real estate prices will require many regional unemployment rates to improve more quickly than they are currently. On Nov. 20, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics released unemployment data showing the Pacific region continued to report the highest jobless rate at 9.5%, while the lowest was the West North Central at 5.6%. Just two of the regions reported statistically significant unemployment rate changes. The rate in the South fell by 0.2% and the West by 0.1%. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.