-- Weak demand for new home construction and remodeling has resulted in suppressed EBITDA for U.S. Quality Home Brands Holdings's (QHB) lighting products. -- Although QHB recently amended its financial covenants, we believe covenant cushion could weaken over the next few quarters if performance does not improve as the company expects. -- We are affirming our 'CCC' corporate credit rating on QHB, as well as our issue-level ratings on its first-out revolving credit facility and first-lien facilities. -- We are revising our rating outlook to developing from negative, reflecting that we could raise or lower our rating on QHB depending on the company's ability to improve its operating performance and sustain sufficient covenant cushion and liquidity. Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'CCC' corporate credit rating on Skokie, Ill.-based Quality Home Brands Holdings LLC (QHB) and revised the outlook to developing from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' rating on QHB's $20 million first-out revolving credit facility. The recovery rating remains a '1', indicating our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed our 'CC' ratings on QHB's other first-lien facilities--a $125.6 million cash-pay term loan and a $105.9 million payment-in-kind (PIK) term loan, each due in 2014. The recovery ratings remain '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The total reported debt outstanding as of Dec. 30, 2011, was about $268 million. "The outlook revision to developing, along with the rating affirmation, means we could raise or lower our ratings on QHB," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Stephanie Harter, "depending on the company's ability to improve its operating performance and sustain its improved covenant cushion despite the ongoing weak U.S. residential market." We would consider an upgrade if QHB generates sufficient EBITDA to sustain its improved covenant cushion and maintain a manageable liquidity position, with sufficient cash balances and revolver availability. We believe this would occur if QHB, after cost-cutting in the last 12 months, can slightly improve its current EBITDA margin. "However," added Ms. Harter, "if the company can't meet its projected EBITDA improvement over the next few quarters, there could still be very thin covenant cushion despite the covenant relief provided by the January credit agreement amendment." For QHB to remain compliant on its total leverage covenant, which will become effective in the third quarter of 2012, we estimate adjusted bank EBITDA would need to improve by about 25% from Sept. 30, 2011 levels (assuming debt levels remain constant). We note that one of the company's term loans have a PIK feature through the first half of 2012 that accretes at a faster rate than annual amortization, which makes the total leverage ratio the most restrictive of its covenant tests. This, along with QHB's convertible preferred stock, creates a growing liability on QHB's balance sheet. The outlook is developing. Although the company received some covenant relief from an amendment completed in January 2012, we believe covenant cushion could be thin beginning in the third quarter of 2012 if the company does not meet its internal projections. We would consider a lower rating if QHB is unable to improve and sustain cushion on its leverage covenant or if the company cannot comply with the covenants. We believe this could occur if EBITDA and debt levels remain unchanged from year-end 2011. Alternatively, we could raise the rating if the housing market strengthens and QHB's sales and profits improve, which results in the company being able to achieve and maintain adequate liquidity and sustainable covenant cushion of at least 15%. We believe this could occur if EBITDA were to increase about 25% over adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 (assuming debt levels remain constant). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Stephanie Harter, Chicago (1) 312-233-7053; stephanie_harter@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Rick Joy, New York 212-438-1310; rick_joy@standardandpoors.com