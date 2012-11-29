Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' the rating on the following revenue bonds issued on behalf of Air Force Villages, Texas: --$47,159,257 Tarrant County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation (TX) (Air Force Village Obligated Group Project) fixed-rate revenue bonds series 2009; --$65,436,641 Tarrant County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation (TX) (Air Force Village Obligated Group Project) retirement facilities revenue bonds series 2007 . The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. SECURITY Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the obligated group. A first mortgage and a fully funded debt service provide additional security for the bonds. KEY RATING DRIVERS LOW OCCUPANCY CONTINUES TO PRESSURE OPERATIONS: The rating downgrade reflects AFV's diminished financial profile as persistently lower than budgeted independent living (IL) and skilled nursing (SNF) occupancy rates have blunted resident service revenue growth and negatively impacted profitability and debt service coverage. WEAK PROFITABILITY: Profitability declined further in fiscal 2012 despite strong cost control measures as AFV posted operating ratios and margins that are unfavorable compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category medians. While profitability through the three-month interim period (ended Sept. 30, 2012) improved, this was largely due to the strong cost saving measures. HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Maximum annual debt service (MADS) accounted for 22.9% of total revenue, which is high compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 12%. Further, MADS coverage by fiscal 2012 turnover entrance fees was a weak 0.9x, compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 2.0x. Fitch's MADS calculation incorporates AFV's outstanding bank loans. MIXED LIQUIDITY: While liquidity relative to expenses is good for the rating category, cash to debt is low. NEW MARKETING CAMPAIGN: AFV has recently changed its bylaws to expand eligibility beyond retired military officers to include honorably-discharged former officers. Concurrently, AFV is launching a new marketing campaign, both locally and nationally, to increase awareness of its brand and various service offerings and is stepping up its efforts to market to all branches of the military and to parents and grandparents of military officers. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION SHORT-TERM DEBT MATURING 2015: AFV has a bank loan that matures in 2015 and the failure to refinance could result in downward rating pressure as $20 million matures in January 2015. CREDIT PROFILE Pressured Profitability Financial results for fiscal 2012 were adversely affected by the low IL and SNF occupancy rates. The lower than budgeted rates blunted resident service revenue growth and weakened profitability. Further, profitability was negatively impacted by increased interest and depreciation expenses related to the completion of AFV's Building On Success (BOS) construction projects. As a result, AFV's operating ratio worsened to 108% for fiscal 2012, up from 101.5% for the prior year. While net operating margin improved slightly to 3.8% from 2.2% due to strong cost control measures, it remains weak for the rating category when compared to Fitch's median of 9.5%. Through the interim period, profitability improved due to management's strong focus on resident service expense reductions in the face of lower-than budgeted SNF and IL occupancy rates. SNF occupancy, in particular, led to a revenue shortfall of $396 thousand while IL revenue was just $39 thousand ahead of budget. Overall, operating ratio and net operating margin improved to 100.6% and 12.1%, respectively. IL & SNF Occupancy Rates Lag Budget IL occupancy is low and has declined to 75% at June 30, 2012 from 82% at June 30, 2011. Through the interim period, IL occupancy was 76% and is still below budget of 78%. Similarly, occupancy at AFV's new 80-bed SNF declined to 85% at June 30, 2012 from 92% in the old SNF at June 30, 2011. Though occupancy increased to 89% at Sept. 30, 2012, it remains well below budget of 94%. Occupancy rates at AFV's other offerings (Assisted Living and Memory Care) are stable and are at or above budget. High Debt Burden As of Sept. 30, 2012, AFV had $133.5 million in long-term debt outstanding, including $112.6 million in fixed-rate revenue bonds. AFV has $20.9 million in two revolving lines of credit outstanding, which are in variable-rate mode (prime rate plus a spread) and mature in January 2015. The loans begin amortizing in February 2013 with a balance of $20 million due in January 2015. Management is exploring various financing options to fix out these loans. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $10.2 million, which includes the amortization of the line of credit, accounted for 22.9% of total revenue for fiscal 2012 (20.9% for the interim). This is very high compared to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 12%. MADS coverage by fiscal 2012 net turnover entrance fees fell to 0.9x from 1.1x. The weakening coverage reflects lower-than-budgeted net entrance fee receipts in fiscal 2012. AFV's bond covenant calculation for debt service coverage resulted in 1.3x for fiscal 2012. Coverage through the interim period strengthened to 1.4x, though largely due to $1 million in contributions received through the first quarter. Mixed Liquidity While liquidity relative to expenses is good for the rating category, cash to debt is low. At Sept. 30, 2012, AFV had $41.7 million in unrestricted cash and investments, equating to 395 days cash on hand and 31.4% cash to debt, compared to Fitch' respective 'BBB' category medians of 369 days and 50.9%. Liquidity fell in fiscal 2012 and through the interim period due to cash spending on AFV's capital projects and due to a significant increase in interest expense associated with completion of these projects. New Marketing Strategy With the completion of its BOS construction projects, AFV is challenged in ramping up fill-up of its IL units on its campuses, especially the new 36-unit Hill Residences (The Hills) whose occupancy rate is a mere 39% to date. In a bid to bolster occupancy, AFV has launched a new marketing campaign, headed by a new marketing director. The new campaign incorporates both local and national events intended to enhance exposure and brand recognition amongst retired and former military officers, their parents and grandparents. Additionally, AFV has revised its bylaws to expand eligibility to former honorably-discharged military officers. Stable Outlook The Outlook revision to Stable from Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that AFV will succeed in its new marketing efforts and begin bolstering occupancy. In the meantime, Fitch expects management to maintain its cost control vigilance to shore up profitability and improve debt service coverage. The failure to achieve this could result in further downward rating pressure. About the Organization Air Force Villages, Inc. currently operates two type-B continuing care retirement communities located in San Antonio, TX. The communities combined consist of 748 ILUs, 57 assisted living units, 72 Alzheimer's beds, and 136 skilled nursing beds. In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, Air Force Villages, Inc. had total revenues of approximately $43.2 million.