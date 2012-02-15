(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Standard & Poor's still considers SJM a "strategically important" subsidiary of its ultimate parent, which provides a net-worth maintenance agreement that SJM's policyholders enforce.

-- We are affirming our 'A-' financial strength global scale rating on SJM.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that SJM will continue to benefit from the support of its ultimate parent through the net-worth maintenance agreement and the parent's important role within SJM's reinsurance program.

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' global-scale financial strength rating on Sompo Japan Insurance de Mexico S. A. de C. V. (SJM), a subsidiary of NKSJ group. The outlook is stable. Today's rating action is a part of our regular review. The financial strength rating on SJM reflects its strategic importance to its parent company, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (SJI; AA-/Watch Neg/--). The rating also incorporates SJI's support of the subsidiary through its net-worth maintenance agreement that its policyholders enforce. The company's strong capitalization and its conservative underwriting and investment standards, which it adopts from its parent, also support the rating. SJM's stand-alone business position, its high concentration in certain products, and its small client base offset these strengths.

Mexico's current economic atmosphere, which is characterized by low interest rates and high volatility in foreign exchange rates (which pressure SJM's financial income), and uncertainly surrounding the global economic outlook, also constrain the rating. SJM's capitalization is very strong. According to our risk-based capital model, its capital redundancy is consistent with the 'AAA' rating level. This is congruent with the group's corporate strategy, which is focused on maintaining its subsidiaries' capitalization at very strong levels. In the future, we expect that capitalization will remain at these levels through a 100% profit retention policy and its reinsurance program, which allows the company to protect its capital from catastrophic losses. Any further rating actions would depend on any changes in SJM's strategic importance to SJI or any changes to the sovereign ratings on Mexico. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)