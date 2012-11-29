Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its long-term
'AAA' rating to DWS Municipal Income Trust's series 2015 municipal term
preferred shares (MTPS shares) and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust's series
2015 MTPS shares. At the same time, we are withdrawing our ratings on the series
A and series D ratings from DWS Municipal Income Trust because the securities
were fully redeemed on Nov. 20, 2012. Lastly, we affirmed our ratings on series
B, C, D and E for DWS Municipal Income Trust and series T for DWS Strategic
Municipal Income Trust due to partial redemptions.
The new ratings on the preferred shares reflect our assessment of the
likelihood that the series 2015 liquidation preference and dividends for the
respective transactions will be paid if the fund's portfolio assets are
liquidated.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Transaction Series Rating
DWS Municipal Income Trust 2015 AAA
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust 2015 AAA
RATING ACTIONS
Rating
Transaction Series To From
DWS Municipal Income Trust A NR AAA
DWS Municipal Income Trust B AAA AAA
DWS Municipal Income Trust C AAA AAA
DWS Municipal Income Trust D NR AAA
DWS Municipal Income Trust E AAA AAA
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust T AAA AAA
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust B NR AAA