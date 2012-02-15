-- U.S.-based technical and logistics services provider IAP Worldwide has yet to refinance its first-lien credit facility that matures at the end of 2012 or its second-lien facility which matures in 2013.

-- We believe this increases the possibility for a default or selective default as defined by our criteria.

-- We are lowering our ratings on IAP, including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC+' from 'B', and placing the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its ratings on Cape Canaveral, Fla.-based IAP Worldwide Services Inc., including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC+' from 'B'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"The rating actions reflect our view that risk for a default or selective default has increased because IAP has not yet refinanced its credit facilities," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Dan Picciotto.

"We believe the risk of an exchange at less than the promised amount for the company's debt instruments--tantamount to a default under our criteria--has increased." "The CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a downgrade if the company further delays a refinancing or if IAP completes a refinancing that we believe does not fulfill the originally promised obligations," he added. As a result of the upcoming maturities, Standard & Poor's assesses IAP's liquidity as "weak" as defined under our criteria despite decent cash balances. Barring a refinancing, the company would have a significant shortfall in projected uses of funds relative to sources of funds for 2012.

We consider the company's financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged" in part because we believe IAP's owner, Cerberus Capital Management L.P., could pursue very aggressive financial policies. The ratings on IAP also reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, marked by revenue concentration from large contracts and the less-predictable nature of contingency operations.