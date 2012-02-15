Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Overland Park, Kan.-based wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp. (B+/Negative/--) are not immediately affected by the FCC's proposal to suspend wholesale wireless provider LightSquared's (unrated) network buildout indefinitely.

The FCC's action is based on its belief that LightSquared's spectrum causes harmful interference to global positioning system (GPS) devices and that there is no practical way to mitigate potential interference at this time. In July 2011, Sprint Nextel entered into an agreement with LightSquared that would have allowed Sprint Nextel to purchase capacity on LightSquared's L-band spectrum for Long-Term Evolution (LTE) wireless services and also provide it with LTE credits valued at about $4.5 billion. While Standard & Poor's regarded the agreement as a potential positive for Sprint Nextel, our view was tempered by the start-up nature of LightSquared's business and the uncertain prospects related to its wholesale strategy and significant funding requirements. Still, a key business risk in our analysis of Sprint Nextel is its longer term spectrum needs and its current high dependence on majority-owned Clearwire Corp. (CCC/Developing/--).