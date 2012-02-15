OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our rating on the class A-2 certificate from Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust's series 2000-1 to 'A' from 'A+'. The outlook is negative.

-- The rating action reflects the action taken on the issuer credit rating on Sovereign Bank on Feb. 13, 2012.

For further details, see "Banco Santander S.A. And Core Subs Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' On Spain Downgrade And BICRA Revision; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 13, 2012. The rating on the pass-through trust certificates is dependent on the lower of the credit rating assigned to Sovereign Bank and the financial strength rating of Chubb Custom Insurance Co. (Chubb; 'AA/Stable').

Sovereign Bank is a credit tenant under numerous leases with rent obligations under each lease that secure the payment of interest on the class A-2 certificates until its final distribution date, which is expected to be June, 30, 2020. At maturity, the entire principal balance of the class A-2 certificates is scheduled to be paid by either the related borrowers or from proceeds of the residual value insurance policy issued by Chubb.