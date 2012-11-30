Overview -- HellermannTyton Alpha S.a.r.l. (HTA) is a Luxembourg-based provider of high performance and innovative cable management. -- HTA is planning to refinance its outstanding syndicated bank facilities by issuing a EUR215 million, five-year senior secured bond and a EUR80 million super-senior revolving credit facility. -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to HTA, and our 'B+' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the proposed bond, to be issued by one of HTA's subsidiaries. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that HTA will likely generate moderate free operating cash flow and durably maintain credit metrics at levels commensurate with the current rating. Rating Action On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Luxembourg-based cable management solutions provider HellermannTyton Alpha S.a.r.l. (HTA) and its operating company HellermannTyton Beta S.a.r.l. (HTB). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we have assigned our 'B+' issue rating to the proposed EUR215 million senior secured notes to be issued by HellermannTyton Finance PLC, a fully owned subsidiary of HTA. The notes have a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue and recovery ratings are subject to our review of the final documentation. Rationale The ratings are based on our expectation that the proposed refinancing of the HellermannTyton group will be completed over the coming weeks, in accordance with the preliminary documentation made available to us by the group and its majority shareholder, U.K.-based private equity company Doughty Hanson (not rated). The ratings on HTA are primarily constrained by our view of the company's "aggressive" financial profile and our assessment of the company's financial policy as "aggressive", based on HTA's private-equity ownership. We understand that Doughty Hanson financed its acquisition of the group mainly through preferred equity certificates (PECs) and cumulative preference shares (CPS). These securities now amount to about EUR216 million and EUR133 million respectively and are on HTA's books. Despite our view that these PECs and CPS have certain equity characteristics, don't require cash dividends, and are subordinate to the group's debt, we treat them like debt according to our criteria. We forecast that after HTA issues the proposed bond, its total debt, after our adjustments, will be about EUR540 million including the PECs and CPS. This translates into our estimate of a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 5x at year-end 2013 (about 2x excluding the PECs and CPS, or just over 3x adding only the CPS). We forecast the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt at slightly below 15% for 2013 (about 35% excluding the PECs and CPS, or about 20% excluding only the PECs). The main support for the group's financial risk profile is our view of the group's adequate liquidity and our expectation of positive--albeit moderate--free cash flow generation. In our view, the ratings are supported by the group's business risk profile, which we regard as "fair" under our criteria. Our assessment reflects the group's strong EBITDA margins of 18% on average over the past six years, which show the companies' resilience through the downturn. For 2012 and 2013 we expect the EBITDA margin to be about 19%. Our business risk assessment is further supported by the company's strong market position across several countries, with high barriers to entry thanks to its strong customer base and well-invested asset base. In addition, we anticipate that, globally, the group will benefit from ongoing growth prospects in the electrical and automotive industry, mainly driven by technological trends and further globalization. These factors are mitigated, however by HellermannTyton's exposure to volatile end markets like the automotive industry and the company's relatively small size. Liquidity We assess the HellermannTyton group's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria. After issuing the proposed bond, the group's liquidity sources will include about EUR30 million of cash and an EUR80 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2017, which will be undrawn initially. In addition, the group has no significant debt maturities until 2017. Relevant aspects of the group's liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows: -- We estimate the group's ratio of sources of liquidity to uses over the next 12-24 months to comfortably exceed 1.2x, which we consider commensurate with the classification of liquidity as "adequate". -- We anticipate that net liquidity sources would still be positive even if EBITDA were to decline by 30% in 2012, compared with our forecasts. -- The proposed RCF will be subject to financial covenants that are tested quarterly. We expect the group to maintain at least 20% headroom under these financial covenants over the coming years. Recovery analysis The 'B+' rating on the proposed EUR215 million senior secured bond to be issued by HellermannTyton Finance PLC, a fully owned subsidiary of HTA, is in line with the corporate credit rating on HTA. The notes have a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue and recovery ratings are subject to our review of the final documentation. The recovery and issue ratings are supported by our valuation of the company as a going concern, the company's moderate senior debt leverage, security in the form of share pledges and security on some receivables, inventories, and property, plant and machinery in favor of the notes, and the likelihood of the jurisdiction being Luxembourg or the U.K. On the other hand, the recovery rating on the bond is constrained at '3' by material prior-ranking debt (the EUR80 million super-senior RCF) and several debt baskets in the documentation. The net proceeds of the proposed EUR215 million bond due 2017 will be used to repay existing senior debt and associated fees. After the bond is issued, the company's capital structure will comprise the new bond, the EUR80 million RCF, PECs of EUR216 million, and CPS of EUR133 million. The bond will benefit from a guarantee from HTA's operating companies, representing 87% of the group's EBITDA, and security comprising share pledges on issuers and guarantors and pledges on some receivables, inventories, and tangible assets. The RCF benefits from the same guarantee and security package as the bond, but on a super-senior basis by virtue of an intercreditor agreement. The PECs and CPS are structurally and contractually subordinated to the company's remaining debt and are at the holding company, HellermannTyton S.a.r.l. The bond documentation does not contain financial covenants, or cross-default or cross-acceleration clauses. The bond documentation contains some limitations on additional debt incurrence, including a minimum consolidated fixed-charge coverage ratio of 2.0x and a senior secured leverage ratio of 3.25x, which gives the group moderate ability to issue more debt at current ratio levels. There are relatively tight limitations on liens. A restriction limiting HTB's ability to upstream cash to the holding company, HellermannTyton S.a.r.l., to pay PECs or CPS is also relatively tight. Although HTB is incorporated in Luxembourg, its assets are spread worldwide, and senior management is located in the U.K. We believe that the most probable center of main interest would be Luxembourg or the U.K., both of which we consider to be fairly creditor-friendly insolvency regimes. To determine recoveries, we have simulated a default scenario, which envisages, among other things, an economic downturn leading to a drop in demand, a rise in raw-material costs, and some loss of contracts. We believe that if the company were to default, it would most likely be reorganized as a going concern, owing to its leading positions in the electrical and automotive end markets. Our hypothetical default scenario assumes a default in 2016. We have calculated the enterprise value using a mix of a discrete asset-valuation approach and a multiple of EBITDA at default as we believe that this method provides insight to the company's likely value at default. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately EUR253 million. After deducting priority liabilities, mainly enforcement costs, minor finance leases, and pension deficit, we arrive at a net enterprise value of about EUR227 million. We then deduct the RCF, which we assume would amount to about EUR84 million at the hypothetical point of default, including six months of prepetition interests. This leaves sufficient value for recovery in the 50% to 70% range for the bondholders, which translates into a recovery rating of '3'. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the HellermannTyton group will maintain its operating performance, with a reported EBITDA margin of about 19%, resulting in further improvements of its credit metrics in 2012 and 2013. It also reflects our forecast of continued solid free cash flow generation, which should help the group maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile. Under our base-case scenario, we expect the group's fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to about 5x by the end of 2013, a level we consider to be in line with the current rating. We currently see no rating upside over the next 12 months given the capital structure. Although equally unlikely, we could lower the rating if the group's credit metrics deteriorated following a significant shortfall in cash flow generation compared with our forecasts. This could be caused by a severe global recession, leading to a sizable decrease in revenue. 