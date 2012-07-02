(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected its
rating on Provident Capital Trust I, Maryland's $40 million, 8.29% trust
preferred securities, due April 15, 2028, by raising it to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and
removing it from CreditWatch negative. Provident Capital Trust I, Maryland is a
wholly owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corp. In addition, we removed the
rating on Provident Bank of Maryland's $50 million, 9.5% subordinated notes, due
May 1, 2018, from CreditWatch negative. The rating on the notes remains
unchanged at 'A-'. These notes are obligations of Manufacturers & Traders Trust
Co., M&T's bank subsidiary
We placed both of these ratings on CreditWatch negative in May 2009. We should
have removed the ratings from CreditWatch in June 2009, mirroring the action
taken on M&T.
RATINGS LIST
Upgraded And Removed From CreditWatch
To From
Provident Capital Trust I, Maryland
Preferred Stock BBB BBB-/Watch Neg
Removed From CreditWatch
Manufacturers & Traders Trust Co.
$50 mil. sub notes due 2018 A- A-/Watch Neg
(New York Ratings Team)