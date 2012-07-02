GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Galena Park Independent School District, TexasJuly 2 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Galena Park Independent School District, TX. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
* Dollar index struggles near 7-mth lows as US yields fall further