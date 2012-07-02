UPDATE 2-KKR makes $1.7 bln play for struggling Australian telco Vocus
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
July 2 La Vitalicia Seguros y Reaseguros de Vida SA: * Moodys affirms la vitalicias b2/aa3.bo ratings; outlook remains negative
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Tejas Networks IPO roadshow in Mumbai. 2