Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A-' rating to Corning
Incorporated's (Corning) $750 million senior notes issuance. Corning
this morning issued $500 million of 30-year senior notes and $250 million
25-year senior notes. Net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate
purposes. The ratings and Outlook continue to incorporate Corning's use of free
cash flow for share repurchases and acquisitions.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Pro forma for the senior notes offering, Fitch's
actions affect approximately $4.1 billion of total debt, including the currently
undrawn $1 billion RCF.
Despite pricing pressures in the Corning's liquid crystal display (LCD)
business, Fitch expects the company to benefit from solid albeit maturing unit
growth through the intermediate term. Fitch expects penetration and demand for
TVs and PCs in China and other developing markets, robust adoption of small form
factor LCD glass for smart phones, and shorter replacement cycles in developed
economies will extend volume growth for the LCD glass market. As a result, Fitch
believes Corning's lead time to develop next generation technologies and build
businesses that diversify its overall portfolio is being extended.
Fitch expects Corning's credit protection measures to remain strong with total
leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) of less than 1.5 times (x) and
interest coverage (operating EBITDA to gross interest expense) in excess of 15x
through the business cycle. Both metrics exclude cash dividends from Corning's
equity investments in SCP and Dow Corning (DCC), which together should exceed
$500 million in 2012.
After exceeding expectations in 2011, Fitch's believes pre-dividend free cash
flow for 2012 should exceed $1 billion, driven by lower capital spending as a
percentage of revenues. Capital spending will decrease to $1.8 billion in 2012
from $2.4 billion in 2011, with $400 million related to 2011 capital projects.
Dividends from equity companies should decline in 2012, driven by lower volume
and pricing at Samsung-Corning and excess supply within the polysilicon market
at Dow-Corning.
The ratings and Outlook are supported by Fitch's expectations of: i) solid
profitability and strengthening annual free cash flow; ii) still substantial
cash dividends from joint ventures; iii) leading market positions in both the
wholly owned operations and SCP for LCD glass; and iv) solid liquidity position
and conservative financial policies, underpinned by a net cash position and
disciplined share repurchases.
Concerns center on: i) significant ongoing investments in R&D and capital
spending requirements; ii) Corning's need to offset meaningful annual ASP
reductions in LCD with manufacturing efficiencies; iii) slower than anticipated
growth in the company's environmental businesses, particularly heavy duty
diesel; iv) limited revenue growth visibility in fiber-optic cables sales,
driven by uneven capital spending by carrier customers and the project-oriented
nature of data center customers; and v) substantial exposure to the Japanese
Yen.
Fitch does not believe additional positive rating actions are likely over the
medium term in the absence of:
--Meaningfully higher annual free cash flow; or
--A commitment to debt reduction.
Fitch believes negative ratings actions could result from:
--Meaningfully lower than anticipated annual free cash flow from Corning's
inability to offset LCD glass ASP pressure via manufacturing efficiencies,
likely from a weakening of Corning's competitiveness, substantial excess
capacity, or increased commoditization in LCD; or
--Meaningfully underperformance of Corning's other businesses, reducing the
potential for longer-term increased diversification of Corning's business
portfolio.
Fitch believes Corning's liquidity was strong as of Dec. 31, 2011 and, pro forma
for the debt offering, supported by:
--Approximately $6.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents, approximately 65% of
which was located outside the U.S.; and
--An undrawn $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring December
2015.
Fitch's expectations for pre-dividend annual free cash flow of more than $1
billion also support Corning's liquidity. As additional support to liquidity in
China, a wholly owned subsidiary of Corning entered into a Chinese Renminbi
(RMB) credit agreement during the second quarter of 2011 under which the
subsidiary may borrow up to 4 billion RMB (approximately $634 million when
translated to U.S. Dollars at Dec. 31, 2011). The subsidiary may request
advances through the end of 2012, will repay amounts borrowed under this
agreement in six equal installments through 2016, and borrowed approximately
$120 million under this facility during 2011.
Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, total debt as of Dec. 31, 2011 was
approximately $3.1 billion, consisting of various tranches of senior unsecured
notes and debentures with staggered maturities.
