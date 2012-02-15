OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on three classes from LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-C3, a U.S. CMBS transaction. At the same time, we lowered our ratings on four other classes from the same transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 10 other classes and four nonpooled "NBT"-raked classes from the same transaction. -- The upgrades reflect credit enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. -- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution eight ($184.7 million, 12.7%) of the 10 ($246.0 million, 16.9%) assets that are currently with the special servicer and four loans ($5.7 million, 0.4%) that we determined to be credit-impaired. Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on three classes and lowered its ratings on four other classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-C3, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on 10 other classes and four nonpooled "NBT"-raked classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the collateral remaining in the pool, the deal structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. The upgrades reflect credit enhancement and liquidity levels that provide adequate support through various stress scenarios. Our analysis included consideration of improved performance on several larger loans in the pool, as well as resolutions that resulted in lower losses than we had previously anticipated on other larger loans. Specifically, the 200 South Wacker Drive loan ($95.5 million) liquidated with a 1.0% realized loss to the trust, which was significantly better than our expectations. Additionally, we have estimated lower losses than we previously anticipated for the 888 Seventh Avenue loan ($145.9 million, 10.0%), the largest loan in the pool, because the master servicer has reported improved property performance since 2008, and for the Time Hotel loan ($54.8 million, 3.8%), the sixth-largest loan in the pool (which we describe in detail below). The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of eight ($184.7 million, 12.7%) of the 10 ($246.0 million, 16.9%) assets that are currently with the special servicer and four loans ($5.7 million, 0.4%) that we determined to be credit-impaired. The affirmed ratings on the pooled principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class X-CP and X-CL interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. The affirmed ratings on the class "NBT"-raked certificates reflect our analysis of the Northborough Tower loan. The raked certificates derive 100% of their cash flows from the subordinate portion of the loan. Our ratings analysis on the raked certificates was consistent with our approach outlined in the "Approach" and "Surveillance" sections of "Presale: J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2011-FL1," published Nov. 8, 2011. The Northborough Tower loan has a whole loan balance of $19.9 million that consists of a senior pooled component of $11.5 million (1.4%) and a subordinate nonpooled component of $8.4 million. The loan is secured by a 207,908-sq.-ft. office property in Houston. According to the Dec. 31, 2011, rent roll, a single tenant (investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's) occupied 100% of the property. The master servicer reported a DSC of 1.51x for the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011. Using the servicer-provided financial data for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, and the December 2011 rent roll, our adjusted valuation, based on a capitalization rate of 9.25%, yielded a stressed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 106.8% on the whole loan balance. Consequently, we affirmed our ratings on the "NBT"-raked certificates. Using servicer-provided financial information for the pool, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.33x and a LTV ratio of 103.7%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.90x and an LTV ratio of 139.3%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 65.7% and 43.3%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude eight ($184.7 million, 12.7%) of the 10 ($246.0 million, 16.9%) assets that are currently with the special servicer and four loans ($5.7 million, 0.4%) that we determined to be credit-impaired. We separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced assets and credit-impaired loans and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee remittance report, the transaction had an aggregate trust balance of $1.46 billion (102 loans and one real estate owned asset), compared with $1.74 billion (123 loans) at issuance. Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), the master servicer, provided financial information for 92.6% of the pool (by balance), which was primarily partial-year 2011 or full-year 2010 data. We calculated a weighted-average DSC of 1.38x for the loans in the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV were 1.33x and 103.7%, respectively, which exclude eight ($184.7 million, 12.7%) of the 10 ($246.0 million, 16.9%) assets that are currently with the special servicer and four loans ($5.7 million, 0.4%) that we determined to be credit-impaired. To date, the trust has experienced principal losses totaling $40.6 million on 13 assets. Thirty-four loans ($342.3 million, 23.5%) are on the master servicer's watchlist. Seven loans ($121.6 million, 8.4%) have reported DSC between 1.00x and 1.10x, and 22 loans ($229.3 million, 15.8%) have reported DSC below 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding pooled trust balance of $692.5 million (50.1%). Using servicer-reported information, we calculated a weighted-average DSC of 1.53x for seven of the top 10 loans. The remaining three top 10 loans ($206.2 million, 14.2%) are with the special servicer, which we discuss below. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures for seven of the top 10 loans, excluding the three specially serviced loans, were 1.32x and 107.6%, respectively. Details of the three largest non-specially serviced top 10 loans, one of which is on the master servicer's watchlist, are as follows: The 888 Seventh Avenue loan, the largest loan in the pool, has a trust balance of $145.9 million (10.0%) and a whole loan balance of $318.5 million. The loan is secured by a 46-story office building in New York City, comprising 908,299 sq. ft. of net rentable area, which includes 69,633 sq. ft. of garage space and 15,248 sq. ft. of retail space. Wells Fargo has reported an improvement in property performance since 2008. The reported DSC was 2.03x for the year ending Dec. 31, 2010, up from 1.42x as of year-end 2008. Occupancy was 91.0% according to the Oct. 1, 2011, rent roll. The Station Place II loan ($99.0 million, 6.8%), the second-largest loan in the pool, is secured by an 11-story, 362,069-sq.-ft. class A office building in the Capitol Hill submarket of Washington, D.C. According to the November 2011 rent roll, a single tenant currently occupies 100% of the property. Wells Fargo reported a DSC of 1.23x for the year ending Dec. 31, 2010. The Marriott Hotel - Orlando Airport loan ($58.3 million, 4.0%) is the fifth-largest loan in the pool and the largest loan on the master servicer's watchlist. The loan is secured by a 486-room full service lodging property, located approximately two miles north of the Orlando International Airport. The loan appears on Wells Fargo's watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 0.75x for year-end 2010. The reported occupancy was 77.2%, as of Sept. 30, 2011. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee remittance report, eight assets ($180.6 million, 12.4%) in the pool were with the special servicer, LNR Partners LLC (LNR). In addition, LNR confirmed that two additional loans ($65.4 million, 4.5%) were either transferred to the special servicer subsequent to the January 2012 trustee remittance report or were erroneously not reported as being specially serviced on the remittance report. The reported payment status of the 10 specially serviced assets is as follows: one is REO ($13.6 million, 0.9%); three are 90-plus-days delinquent ($18.9 million, 1.3%); one is 30 days delinquent ($54.8 million, 3.8%); one is late but less than 30 days delinquent ($91.4 million, 6.3%); three are matured balloon loans ($66.0 million, 4.5%); and one is current ($1.3 million, 0.1%). Four of the specially serviced assets have appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) in effect, totaling $10.0 million. Details of the three largest specially serviced assets, all of which are top 10 loans, are as follows: The Eastpoint Mall loan ($91.4 million, 6.3%), is the largest asset with the special servicer and the third-largest loan in the pool. The total reported exposure on the loan is $92.0 million. The loan, which has a reported late but less than 30 days delinquent payment status, is secured by a retail mall comprising 844,175 sq. ft. in Baltimore. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on June 25, 2010, due to imminent default. LNR reported an 83.0% occupancy as of January 2012. Recent financial performance data is not available for the property. LNR stated that it is currently evaluating workout strategies for this loan. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of the loan. The Spring Creek Apartments loan ($60.0 million, 4.1%) is the fourth-largest loan in the pool. The loan, which matured on Jan. 11, 2011, is secured by 60 three-story multifamily apartment buildings totaling 1,180 units in Atlanta. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on June 25, 2010, due to imminent default. LNR stated that it is currently working on a forbearance agreement. The reported DSC was 1.03x for year-end 2010, and occupancy was 87.8% according to the February 2012 rent roll. The Time Hotel loan ($54.8 million, 3.8%), the sixth-largest loan in the pool, is secured by a 193-room full-service lodging property in New York City. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Jan. 30, 2012 (subsequent to the January 2012 trustee remittance report) due to imminent default. The loan has a reported 30 days delinquent payment status. LNR is currently evaluating the transfer file. The loan was previously with the special servicer and was transferred to the master servicer on Jan. 21, 2011, performing under a forbearance agreement. The master servicer placed this loan on its watchlist due to delinquent debt service payment. The reported DSC and occupancy were 0.82x and 87.7%, respectively, for year-end 2010. Based on updated market data, we expect a better than expected moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The remaining seven specially serviced assets have balances that individually represent less than 1.0% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $10.0 million are in effect against four of these assets. We estimated losses for six of these assets, arriving at a weighted-average loss severity of 37.1%. LNR indicated that the remaining loan has a reported current payment status. In addition to the specially serviced assets, we determined four loans ($5.7 million, 0.4%) to be credit-impaired due to low reported DSCs. As a result, we viewed these loans to be at an increased risk of default and loss. Three of the four loans are secured by industrial properties with reported negative cash flow or DSC close to 0.00x as of the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, while the remaining loan, which is secured by a mobile home park, has a reported DSC of 0.38x for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011. Standard & Poor's stressed the pool collateral according to our criteria and the resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our raised, lowered, and affirmed ratings. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description ,of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. RATINGS RAISED LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-C3 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-4 AAA (sf) A (sf) 33.21 A-1A AAA (sf) A (sf) 33.21 A-M A- (sf) BBB- (sf) 21.18 RATINGS LOWERED LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-C3 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) E B (sf) B+ (sf) 9.00 F CCC+ (sf) B+ (sf) 7.50 G CCC- (sf) B (sf) 5.84 H CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) 4.64 RATINGS AFFIRMED LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2006-C3 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-2 AAA (sf) 33.21 A-3 AAA (sf) 33.21 A-AB AAA (sf) 33.21 A-J BB (sf) 13.81 B BB- (sf) 12.76 C B+ (sf) 11.11 D B+ (sf) 9.90 J CCC- (sf) 3.14 X-CL AAA (sf) N/A X-CP AAA (sf) N/A NBT-1 BBB (sf) N/A NBT-2 BB (sf) N/A NBT-3 B (sf) N/A NBT-4 B- (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable Primary Credit Analyst: Samir Mistry, New York (1) 212-438-8014; samir_mistry@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Della Cheung, New York (1) 212-438-3691; della_cheung@standardandpoors.com