-- We lowered our ratings on five classes from Wachovia Bank Commercial
Mortgage Trust's series 2006-C29, a U.S. CMBS transaction.
-- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes from the
same transaction.
-- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will
occur upon the eventual resolution of 15 ($283.5 million, 9.4%) of the
transaction's 18 ($481.5 million, 16.0%) specially serviced assets, and a
reduction in the liquidity support available to these classes due to interest
shortfalls.
-- We lowered our rating on classes E to 'D (sf)' because we believe the
accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable
future.
Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
five classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank
Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2006-C29, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition we affirmed our ratings on seven
other classes from the same transaction (see list).
The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate
will occur upon the eventual resolution of 15 ($283.5 million, 9.4%) of the
transaction's 18 ($481.5 million, 16.0%) specially serviced assets, and a
reduction in the liquidity support available to these classes due to interest
shortfalls. As of the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee remittance report, the pool
experienced monthly interest shortfalls totaling $1.1 million, primarily due
to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($592,123), loan
interest rate modifications ($237,612), interest not advanced on assets that
have been deemed nonrecoverable by the master servicer ($117,053), and special
servicing and workout fees ($100,271). The interest shortfalls affected all
classes subordinate to and including class E. Our analysis indicated that the
total anticipated recurring monthly interest shortfalls will cause class E and
the classes subordinate to it to continue to experience interest shortfalls
for the foreseeable future, and lead to a reduction in the liquidity support
available to the classes senior to it. As a result of our analysis, we lowered
our rating on class E to 'D (sf)'.
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class IO
interest-only certificate based on our current criteria.
Our analysis included a review of the credit characteristics of all of the
remaining assets in the pool. Using servicer-provided financial information,
we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.65x and a
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 115.1%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows
under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.87x and an LTV
ratio of 148.3%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA'
scenario were 89.7% and 37.5%, respectively. All of the DSC and LTV
calculations we noted above exclude 15 ($283.5 million, 9.4%) of the
transaction's 18 ($481.5 million, 16.0%) specially serviced assets. We
separately estimated losses for the excluded specially serviced assets and
included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures.
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS
As of the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee remittance report, and based on our
subsequent discussions with the special servicer, Situs Asset Management
(Situs), 18 ($481.5 million, 16.0%) assets in the pool were with the special
servicer, including the First Common Industrial Buildings loan ($6.2 million,
0.2%), which was transferred subsequent to the January report date due to
monetary default. One specially serviced loan, the Hilton - Providence, RI
loan ($49.0 million, 1.6%), was modified to an A/B note structure with the A
note ($25.0 million, 0.8%) being reported as late, but less than 30 days
delinquent, and the B note ($24.0 million, 0.8%) being reported as current.
The reported payment status for the remaining 17 specially serviced assets is
as follows: nine ($189.5 million, 6.3%) are real estate-owned (REO); six
($214.4 million, 7.1%) are 90-plus days delinquent; one ($6.2 million, 0.2%)
is 60 days delinquent; and one ($22.4 million, 0.7%) is a matured balloon
loan. Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $182.1 million were in
effect for 16 of the specially serviced assets.
The Renaissance Tower Office Building loan ($129.0 million, 4.3%), the largest
specially serviced asset and sixth-largest loan in the pool, is secured by a
1.7 million-sq.-ft. office building built in 1974 and located in the Dallas
central business district. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on
May 13, 2011, for imminent monetary default and has total trust exposure of
$133.4 million. The loan was reported as being 90-plus-days delinquent. There
is an ARA of $32.3 million in effect against the asset. According to Situs,
they are in ongoing modification discussions with the borrower. The loan had a
reported DSC of 1.42x as year end 2010, with reported occupancy of 73.9% as of
the same period; however, reported occupancy has since declined to 61.3%
according to the December 2011 rent roll.
The 17 remaining specially serviced assets have individual balances that
represent less than 1.7% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $149.9
million are in effect against 15 of the assets. We estimated losses for 15 of
the assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 47.3%.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
As of the Jan. 18, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool had a
trust balance of $3.02 billion, down from $3.37 billion at issuance. The pool
currently includes 123 loans and nine REO assets. The master servicer, Wells
Fargo Commercial Mortgage Servicing, provided financial information for 90.5%
of the pool (by balance), the majority of which reflected full-year 2010 or
partial-year 2011 data.
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.45x for the pool based on the
reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.65x and 115.1%,
respectively, and exclude 15 ($283.5 million, 9.4%) of the transaction's 18
($481.5 million, 16.0%) specially serviced assets. We separately estimated
losses for the excluded assets. Our adjusted figures consider more recent
operating information, as compared to the reported figures. To date, the trust
has experienced $9.3 million in principal losses related to five assets.
Thirty-eight loans ($540.8 million, 17.9%), including one ($100.0 million,
3.3%) of the top 10 loans in the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist.
Twenty-five ($406.7 million, 13.5%) loans have reported DSC under 1.10x, 19
($332.7 million, 11.0%) of which have reported DSC under 1.00x.
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS
The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $1.40 billion
(46.5%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC
of 1.54x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10
loans were 1.68x and 114.9%, respectively, based on more recent operating
information. One ($129.0 million, 4.3%) of the top 10 loans is specially
serviced and is discussed above, while another ($100.0 million, 3.3%) is on
the master servicer's watchlist, and is discussed below.
The 21-25 West 34th Street loan ($100.0 million, 3.3%), the seventh-largest
loan in the pool, appears on the master servicer's watchlist due to a low
reported DSC, which was 0.98x as of June 30, 2011. The loan is secured by
27,900 sq. ft. of retail space in New York City, which, according to the
master servicer's comments, is 100% leased by Apple Corp. and subleased to
Espirit until Jan. 31, 2022.
Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current
criteria, and the analysis is consistent with the lowered and affirmed ratings.
RATINGS LOWERED
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-C29
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
A-J BB (sf) BB+ (sf) 11.96
B BB- (sf) BB (sf) 11.13
C B+ (sf) BB- (sf) 10.01
D B- (sf) B+ (sf) 9.04
E D (sf) CCC- (sf) 7.50
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-C29
Class Rating Credit enhancement (%)
A-2 AAA (sf) 33.16
A-3 AAA (sf) 33.16
A-PB AAA (sf) 33.16
A-4 AAA (sf) 33.16
A-1A AAA (sf) 33.16
A-M A- (sf) 22.01
IO AAA (sf) N/A
N/A--Not applicable.
