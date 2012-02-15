-- St. Louis-based welding equipment manufacturer Thermadyne Holdings proposed an amendment that allows it to distribute capital to its existing sponsor shareholders. -- We are affirming our ratings on Thermadyne, including our 'B' corporate credit rating. -- We are revising the outlook to stable from positive following the company's unexpectedly more aggressive step. The stable outlook reflects our view that Thermadyne will maintain credit measures commensurate with the ratings. Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on Thermadyne Holdings Corp. to stable from positive and affirmed the 'B' corporate credit rating. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'B' issue rating and '5' recovery rating on the company's senior secured notes. "The outlook revision reflects our view that although Thermadyne continues to benefit from increasing demand, its plan to return cash to its sponsor shareholders increases its financial risk," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst John Sico. The ratings also reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," based on our criteria. Thermadyne, with annual revenues of about $485 million, sells cutting and welding products. "We don't expect to change our business risk assessment of Thermadyne," Mr. Sico said. "Although we believe it will maintain its leading positions in its markets, it will likely remain a niche participant in the intensely competitive and cyclical global welding-equipment industry." As volumes grow, Thermadyne will need more working capital for its business needs--just as it needed in the first nine months of 2011. "We believe the company is successfully managing working capital needs and capital expenditures, and we expect free cash flow to be positive," Mr. Sico said. The company may also have to contend with rising raw material prices, specifically for copper, brass, and steel, which may affect its operating performance. However, recent sale price increases have effectively offset rising commodity costs. The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that the company's credit measures will modestly improve, given moderating end-market conditions and slowing global economic growth. Sales and EBITDA have grown as the company has made operational improvements, which should help Thermadyne sustain its current leverage during 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: John R Sico, New York (1) 212-438-7862; john_sico@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Sarah Wyeth, New York (1) 212-438-5658; sarah_wyeth@standardandpoors.com