Feb 15 - Australia has become increasingly dependent on China to power its mining industry, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in an article titled, China's Sliding Demand For Commodities Could Sap Strength Of Australian Miners, published today to Global Credit Portal. In 2010, China became the top destination for Australian mineral exports. "This heavy reliance on China amplifies the impact on the Australian mining sector should China slow down significantly," Standard & Poor's credit analyst May Zhong said. "If China were to encounter a hard landing of 5% GDP growth, we consider that most mining subsectors in Australia could suffer a medium to high impact on their cash flows. This could mean one-to-two notch downgrades for rated Australian mining companies, particularly for those in the speculative-grade category." The article also considers the impact of a medium landing of 7% China GDP growth on Australia's mining sector. Members of the media may contact Richard Noonan at richard_noonan@standardandpoors.com, or tel: (61) 3 9631 2152, for a copy of the article. Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty. Ltd. holds Australian financial services licence number 337565 under the Corporations Act 2001. Standard & Poor's credit ratings and related research are not intended for and must not be distributed to any person in Australia other than a wholesale client (as defined in Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act).The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: May Zhong, Melbourne (61) 3-9631-2164; may_zhong@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Brenda Wardlaw, Melbourne (61) 3-9631-2074; brenda_wardlaw@standardandpoors.com