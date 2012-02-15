Feb 15 - The number of global fallen angels for 2012 is five as of
Feb. 8, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income
Research, titled "Fallen Angels In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The
U.S. And Europe: Five So Far In 2012." We define fallen angels as issuers
downgraded to speculative grade from investment grade.
The fallen angel count through Feb. 8, 2012, matches the total during the same
period in 2011. The five fallen angels accounted for $162 (EUR121.9) billion in
rated debt.
"The number of potential fallen angels remains at 38--the lowest total since
October 2007, which indicates that we may see a slowing rate of fallen angels
in the near future," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed
Income Research.
The 38 potential fallen angels have $112.1 (EUR84.4) billion in rated debt.
Potential fallen angels are issuers rated 'BBB-' with either negative outlooks
or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.
By region, Europe has the most potential fallen angels, with 14 as of Feb. 8,
2012. The utilities sector leads the list of potential fallen angels, with
eight.
