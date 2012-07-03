(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 3 - Fitch believes most U.S. structured finance categories performed better than many expected since the market downturn. A study performed on 14 subsectors in this marketplace indicated seven performed better than expected, two were in line with expectations, and five were below expectations. This is discussed further in the special report "Deconstructing U.S. Structured Finance Transition Rates," published on June 28, 2012. The data analyzed ran from January 2008 through Dec. 31, 2011.

Credit card ABS was one of the best performers. More than 98% of investment-grade bonds paid off, were upgraded, or stayed stable. We attribute some of the stability in this subsector to issuers, which increased subordination levels and used the discount option throughout the crisis. Nonetheless, performance would have remained stable even without these measures.

CMBS was less resilient but still better than expected at 'AAAsf', where over 94% of bonds paid in full or remained investment grade. Furthermore, the single-borrower subsector performed even better, as nearly 99% of 'AAAsf' rated bonds paid off or remained stable. Lower on the capital stack, performance deterioration accelerated quickly, but arguably not too far from expectations given the severity of the credit crisis, as more than 60% of 'Asf' rated bonds and nearly 70% of 'BBBsf' rated bonds were downgraded.

RMBS and CDOs were the poorest performers of the subsectors. Both were affected greatly by the performance of the U.S. residential market. They also had a big impact on our study, as U.S. RMBS comprised over 70% of the studied universe.

For more information, see "Deconstructing U.S. Structured Finance Transition Rates," available at www.fitchratings.com.