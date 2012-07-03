(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in
Switzerland.
-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like
Aargauische Kantonalbank (AKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.
-- We are revising our outlook on AKB to negative from stable and
affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on AKB
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Swiss financial institution Aargauische Kantonalbank (AKB) to negative from
stable. The 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings
were affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations.
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more
negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate and to
lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative
On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed,"
published on July 3, 2012).
We nevertheless recognize that home price increases in the Canton of Aargau
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), where AKB operates, have been below the Swiss average in
recent years. In addition, we consider that AKB adheres to prudent and
conservative underwriting standards.
Our ratings on AKB still reflect our assessment that the bank has an adequate
business position, very strong capital and earnings, an adequate risk
position, average funding, and strong liquidity, reflecting its stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) of 'aa-'.
We consider AKB to be a government-related entity (GRE) with an "extremely
high" likelihood that its owner, the Canton of Aargau, would provide
extraordinary government support in times of stress. Furthermore, the canton
guarantees all of AKB's obligations. This results in a three-notch rating
uplift from the SACP.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of
AKB's mortgage loan book.
Further negative rating actions may be triggered by a change of AKB's role for
or link with the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, leading us to
reassess its GRE status. However, we currently consider this scenario to be
unlikely and would expect AKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered. We
might also take a more negative view of AKB's SACP and lower the ratings if we
were to envisage a decline in our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio to
lower than 15%.
We believe an improvement of the SACP to be remote at this stage, owing to
AKB's comparatively concentrated business model.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
SACP aa-
Anchor a
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very strong (2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0)
Support 3
GRE Support 3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)