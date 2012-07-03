(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in
Switzerland.
-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like Banque
Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.
-- We are revising our outlook on BCV to negative from stable and
affirming our 'AA/A-1+' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on BCV
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Switzerland-based Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV) to negative from stable. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'AA/A-1+' and long- and short-term counterparty
credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations.
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more
negative view of the economic environment in which the Swiss banks operate and
therefore to lower the ratings on BCV by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss
Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss
Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012).
We nevertheless recognize that although real estate prices in the Canton of
Vaud (AA+/Positive/--) have increased by more than the Swiss average over the
past three years, price developments have been supported to some extent by
above-average economic growth and strong immigration-driven demand in light of
low vacancy rates and limited supply. We also note that BCV has recently
tightened its mortgage underwriting standards, translating into a limited 1%
rise in mortgages outstanding on the first quarter of 2012 compared with 9%
growth in 2011.
Our ratings on BCV still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly in
Switzerland, BCV's adequate business position, strong capital and earnings,
adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity.
We have revised our assessment of BCV's liquidity to strong from adequate, as
the bank maintains a high liquidity ratio under the strict norms established
by Swiss regulators. Moreover, preliminary figures indicate a Basel III
liquidity coverage ratio well above 100%.
We consider BCV a government-related entity (GRE) and assess that there is a
"very high" likelihood that its majority owner, the Canton of Vaud, would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial
distress. Because of this, we incorporate a two-notch uplift from BCV's 'a+'
stand-alone credit profile into the long-term rating. We expect that BCV will
continue to benefit from the implicit support of the Canton of Vaud, despite
the absence of a full guarantee.
Outlook
The negative outlook on BCV reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if
residential real estate prices in Switzerland and in the Canton of Vaud keep
increasing at the high pace observed over the past three years, potentially
putting pressure on the quality of BCV's mortgage loan book. We could also
lower the long-term rating on BCV if we see a significant weakening of its
risk position. This could occur if the bank's exposures to trade finance were
to increase substantially.
Conversely, we might revise the outlook on BCV to stable if we believe the
trend in house prices have a limited impact on the quality of BCV's mortgage
loan book.
Given our GRE methodology, a one-notch upgrade or downgrade of the canton
would have no effect on the counterparty credit ratings on BCV, all other
things being equal.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/A-1+
SACP a+
Anchor a
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0)
Support 2
GRE Support 2
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Negative/A-1+ AA/Stable/A-1+
Certificate Of Deposit AA/A-1+
