Nov 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its senior unsecured 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Kansas City Southern Railway
Co.'s (KCSR's) amended credit facilities. The facilities consist of a $200
million revolving credit facility and two term loans with a total outstanding
amount of $551 million. We have also withdrawn our KCSR senior secured 'BBB'
issue ratings.
The rating actions follow the triggering of a fall-away collateral provision,
which allows KCSR's facilities to convert to unsecured obligations when
investment-grade credit ratings have been assigned by at least two of the
three major rating agencies. On Nov. 21, KCSR completed an amendment to its
facilities, which added the fall-away collateral provision, amended financial
covenants, and extended the maturities of its revolving credit facility to
Nov. 15, 2017, and its term loans to May 15, 2018. As of Nov. 21, the
collateral has been released and KCSR's bank facilities are now unsecured
obligations and rank pari passu with existing unsecured debt.
The recovery rating on KCSR's term and revolving loans is '1', which indicates
our expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. While these loans are currently unsecured, the collateral that
previously secured these loans is required to be re-pledged if
investment-grade entity ratings are no longer assigned by all three rating
agencies. Because we would expect this to occur well before a default, we are
treating the loans as secured and have maintained our previous recovery rating
of '1'. However, we are capping the issue-level rating at 'BBB-' because
Standard & Poor's would no longer assign recovery ratings or notch up this
debt if we were to raise our corporate credit rating on the company to
investment grade.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue rating to Kansas City Southern
de Mexico S.A. de C.V.'s (KCSM's) amended $200 million senior secured
revolving credit facility. On Nov. 29, KCSM completed an amendment that added
the fall-away collateral provision, amended financial covenants, and extended
the maturity to Nov. 15, 2017. The KSCM credit facility remains secured
because the fall-away collateral provision has not been triggered. In
accordance with our recovery criteria, we have capped our recovery rating on
KCSM's senior secured revolver at '2', consistent with our rating methodology
for certain jurisdictions (see "Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery
And Issue Ratings," published July 5, 2007, on RatingsDirect). The '2'
recovery rating indicates our expectation for a substantial (70% to 90%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
The ratings on obligor Kansas City Southern (KCS; BB+/Positive/--) reflect the
favorable characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry and the
company's strategically located rail network. KCS' significant capital
spending requirements and meaningful exposure to cyclical end markets such as
automotive and manufacturing--particularly in Mexico through its subsidiary
KCSM--partly offset these strengths. Standard & Poor's characterizes the
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," financial risk profile as
"significant," and liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria.
The outlook is positive. Over the next year, we expect KCS' revenues to
benefit from modest pricing increases and volumes to benefit from the
gradually improving economy in Mexico. We also expect KCS' earnings, credit
metrics, and liquidity to continue to improve because of efficiency
improvements, lower interest expense, and debt reduction. However, we expect
KCS to pay higher cash taxes in 2013, which could result in a modest
deterioration in some credit metrics.
We could raise the ratings if earnings improvement results in funds from
operations to total debt of 35% or higher and debt to capital remains less
than 45% on a sustained basis. We could revise the outlook to stable if
weaker-than-expected economic growth or aggressive financial policies result
in reduced liquidity, funds from operations to total debt declining below 30%,
or debt to capital rising above 50% without recovering.
RATINGS LIST
Kansas City Southern
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/--
New Ratings
Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
Senior Unsecured
$200 mil rev credit fac BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
$551 mil term loans BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
Kansas City Southern de Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Senior Secured
$200 mil rev credit fac BBB-
Recovery Rating 2
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
Senior Secured NR BBB
Recovery Rating NR 1