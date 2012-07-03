Overview
-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in
Switzerland.
-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks with
sizable mortgage portfolios, like Schwyzer Kantonalbank (SZKB).
-- We are revising our outlook on SZKB to negative from stable and
affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on SZKB
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Switzerland-based financial institution Schwyzer Kantonalbank (SZKB)
to negative from stable. The 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty
credit ratings were affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations.
If this trend continues, we might lower the ratings on SZKB by one notch if
the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the
economic environment in which Swiss banks operate (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss
Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss
Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012).
Nevertheless, we acknowledge that SZKB has already taken proactive measures in
response to the price developments in the domestic home property market. We
also consider that the bank adheres to conservative and prudent lending and
underwriting practices.
Our ratings on SZKB still reflect our assessment of the bank's adequate
business position, very strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position,
average funding, and strong liquidity, reflecting SZKB's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) of 'aa-'.
We consider SZKB to be a government-related entity with an "extremely high"
likelihood of extraordinary support from its owner, the Canton of Schwyz
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), in times of stress. This results in a three-notch rating
uplift from the SACP. The canton guarantees all of SZKB's obligations.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of
SZKB's mortgage loan book.
Negative rating actions may also result from a weakening of SZKB's role for or
link with the canton, or from changes in the statutory guarantee that may lead
to a loosening of SZKB's ties with the canton. However, we currently consider
this scenario to be unlikely and would expect SZKB's existing obligations to
be grandfathered.
An improvement in SZKB's SACP is unlikely at this stage, in view of the bank's
comparatively concentrated business model.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
SACP aa-
Anchor a
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0)
Support +3
GRE Support +3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Schwyzer Kantonalbank
Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+
Senior Unsecured* AAA AAA
Certificate Of Deposit AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
*Guaranteed by the Canton of Schwyz.
