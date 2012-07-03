Overview
-- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in
Switzerland.
-- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like
Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan
portfolio.
-- We are revising our outlook on BLKB to negative from stable and
affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on BLKB
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Swiss financial institution Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB) to
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA/A-1+' long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations.
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more
negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks are operating
and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To
Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks
Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012).
We nevertheless recognize that real estate price increases have been more
moderate in the Canton of Basel-Country (AAA/Stable/A-1+) than in some other
Swiss cantons. In addition, we consider that BLKB has maintained conservative
underwriting criteria in mortgage lending, which is reflected in the high
asset quality of its credit portfolio.
Our ratings on BLKB still reflect our 'a' anchor for a bank operating mainly
in Switzerland, BLKB's adequate business position, very strong capital and
earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity.
We regard BLKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood
that BLKB's owner, the Canton of Basel-Country, would provide timely and
sufficient support to BLKB as extremely high. Because of this, we incorporate
a three-notch uplift from BLKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile to the
long-term rating. We do not envisage that the bank's GRE status and our view
of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will
change in the foreseeable future.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the high pace observed
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of
BLKB's mortgage loan book.
Further negative rating actions may be triggered by a change of BLKB's role
for or link with the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, which may
lead to a weaker assessment of its GRE status. However, we currently consider
this scenario to be unlikely and would expect BLKB's existing obligations to
be grandfathered.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
SACP aa-
Anchor a
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Very strong (+2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0)
Support 3
GRE Support 3
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank
Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+
Certificate Of Deposit AAA/A-1+
Senior Unsecured* AAA
*Guaranteed by the Canton of Basel-Country
