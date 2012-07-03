July 3 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following town of
Huntington, NY (the town) bonds:
--$7,600,000 general obligation (GO) public improvement serial bonds, 2012.
The bonds are scheduled for competitive sale on July 11, 2012. Proceeds will be
used to fund various capital improvements.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating at 'AAA':
--$78,000,000 outstanding GO Bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY:
The current issue is a general obligation of the town for which the town has
pledged its full faith and credit and ad valorem tax, subject to a 2011 state
statute limiting property tax increases to the lesser of 2% or an inflation
factor (the tax cap law). This limit can be overridden annually by a 60% vote of
the town's governing body.
The town has pledged its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for
debt service on outstanding GO bonds issued prior to the series 2012 bonds. No
exemption is made under the tax cap law for debt service on outstanding GO debt;
however, the constitutionality of this provision has not been tested.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE: Strong financial management practices, including
conservative budgeting and demonstrated ability to control expenditures combined
with a mature and stable tax base have enabled the town to maintain strong
reserve levels and overall financial flexibility despite draws on its fund
balance.
WEALTHY, ROBUST ECONOMY: The town benefits from its proximity to New York City
and an affluent local economy evidenced by above-average wealth levels and
below-average unemployment.
MODERATE DEBT & LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Debt levels are moderate and should
remain favorable given limited borrowing plans and capital needs coupled with
manageable pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
MAINTAINENCE OF STRUCTURAL BALANCE: Fitch expects that management will control
expenditures or raise recurring revenues to maintain healthy fund balances
consistent with the rating category. Draws greater than currently anticipated
will put downward pressure on the rating.
CREDIT SUMMARY:
AFFLUENT ECONOMIC BASE
The town is located at the western end of Suffolk County, approximately 40 miles
east of Manhattan. At a market value of $38 billion, the town's economic base is
broad and stable and includes utility, retail, and commercial firms among its
largest taxpayers, with some taxpayer concentration in Keyspan/Long Island Power
Authority, representing 11% of the town's tax base. The town is mostly
residential and has had a stable population over the past decade (205,000
residents). Because the town is largely built out, further tax base growth will
be driven by redevelopment efforts.
The town is affluent as evidenced by wealth and per capita market value levels
that are considerably higher than state and national averages. Unemployment
rates have historically been below state and national averages. As of April 2012
the town's unemployment rate was 6.3%, compared to 7.5%, 8.1% and 7.7% for the
county, state and U.S., respectively. Major employees include Huntington
Hospital (2,068 employees), Estee Lauder (1,629), Northport Veterans Affairs
Medical Center (2,000) and Newsday (1,800). Canon USA's headquarters relocation
to the town is expected to bring approximately 3,000; management expects
occupancy of the headquarters in the second quarter of 2013.
STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
The town's financial position remains stable despite notable draws on the
general fund reserves from fiscal 2007 to fiscal 2010. Positive operations in
2011 were achieved with a one-time inflow of cash from the sale of flood
abatement property to New York State ($3.1 million); further negative operating
margins would suggest structural imbalance and put downward pressure on the
town's rating.
In 2011, the town added $2.4 million to fund balance, ending the year with $14.2
million in unrestricted fund balance (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned
under GASB 54), or 16.1% of spending, well above the town's 10% undesignated
general fund balance policy. Additional factors contributing to positive
operations were better-than-budget mortgage tax receipts, sufficient cost
containment, and resource recovery savings.
The town's 2012 budget includes a $3 million use of fund balance, the use of
which is down from prior levels, and holds the general fund property tax levy
flat for a fourth consecutive year. Management reports that for the first half
of 2012, mortgage tax revenues (8.3% of 2012 budget) are performing slightly
under budget, which is largely offset by strong recreation fees, lower utility
and fuel costs, and continued monitoring of staffing levels. Through attrition
and early retirements the town has reduced its overall staffing to 698
personnel, down 11% from 2007 peak levels. Recently established labor contracts
in May 2012 increase employee health care contributions to 10% and contain a
2.75% salary increase, and are expected to result in $500,000 to $700,000 in
first-year savings.
The town has discontinued its five-year financial planning, but continues to
prudently engage in out-year forecasting. Projections for 2013 suggest a $4
million gap in the town's general fund and are based on conservative
assumptions. Fitch believes that management has a willingness to raise revenue
and further reduce expenditures to close this gap based on past performance.
MODERATE DEBT PROFILE
The town's overall debt levels, including the current offering, are low at 1.7%
of market value, underlining the town's affluence, and more moderate at $3,162
per capita. In addition, the town has a policy of rapid debt amortization; 86%
of outstanding debt is retired in 10 years. Current-year debt service is a
moderate 12% of operating funds and debt service fund spending. The town's
capital needs are limited because it is largely built out and its infrastructure
is well-developed. The fiscal years 2012-2016 capital improvement plan is a
manageable $54 million with $38 million in planned borrowing (including the
current offering).
The town participates in state-run cost-sharing defined benefit pension plans
which are well-funded under the aggregate cost valuation method. The 2012
pension payment represents a manageable 6.8% of general fund spending; the town
continues to prudently fully pay its required contribution.
The town's OPEB liability does not represent near-term financial pressure, as
pay-as-you-go funding represented a moderate 7.3% of 2011 general fund spending.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the unfunded actuarial liability represented a low 0.3% of
market value.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, and National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria