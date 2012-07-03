July 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised its senior unsecured debt ratings on Midland, Texas-based oil fields services company Basic Energy Services' senior unsecured notes to 'B+' (the same level as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We simultaneously revised the recovery rating on these issues to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '5'. The improved recovery expectation reflects an updated higher valuation for the company in a default scenario. In view of the company's strong operating performance in 2010 and 2011, we have increased our run-rate EBITDA estimate post default to $100 million, which is approximately half of the average EBITDA over the last four years. This results in a gross enterprise value of $600 million. Despite an increase in the company's borrowing base last year, this would leave approximately $310 million in value available to the $726 million in claims relating to the unsecured notes. This results in our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, consistent with a recovery rating of '4'. The ratings on Basic Energy Services Inc. continue to reflect its participation in the highly cyclical and competitive U.S. oilfield services market and indirect exposure to volatile hydrocarbon prices. The ratings also incorporate Basic's strong position in the workover rig segment, solid-positioning in oil-prone basins, and its capital spending flexibility during industry downturns. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 RATINGS LIST Basic Energy Services Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Upgraded; Revised Recovery Rating To From Senior unsecured notes B+ B Recovery rating 4 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.