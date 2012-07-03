(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of United Services Automobile Association (USAA) and its insurance
subsidiaries at 'AAA'. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of USAA Capital Corporation (USAA CapCo) at 'AAA' and its senior
unsecured notes at 'AA+'. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
USAA's ratings reflect its strong competitive position in a stable niche
market--military and ex-military personnel and their families. The ratings also
reflect USAA's exceptionally strong capitalization, solid liquidity, continued
disciplined underwriting, and historically low financial leverage. Offsetting
factors include the company's catastrophe risk and the lower credit profile of
its banking operation.
In 2011, USAA generated solid earnings of $2.1 billion, down from $2.6 billion
generated in the prior year. The decline was due to record catastrophe losses
totaling $1.4 billion in 2011, marking the costliest catastrophe year of USAA's
history. Fitch continues to believe that USAA effectively manages its
catastrophe exposure through pricing, risk selection, and reinsurance.
Fitch views USAA's capital position as extremely strong based on its 838% NAIC
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio at Dec. 31, 2011. Additionally, USAA maintains
conservative statutory net leverage (measured by net written premiums and
liabilities to surplus) at approximately 1.4x, which exposes less of its surplus
to pricing and reserve risk as compared with peers. Favorably, statutory surplus
increased by 6% to $16.9 billion in 2011.
The company maintains solid liquidity with approximately $13.4 billion of cash
and short-term investments at year-end 2011. USAA also utilizes a relatively
prudent investment strategy with virtually no exposure to below-investment-grade
fixed income securities or direct sovereign exposure, and modest exposure to
equities.
Conversely, USAA's exposure to structured securities, largely CMBS and ABS,
makes up approximately 20% of its investment portfolio, which Fitch views as
high. However, this is somewhat mitigated by the high credit quality and
seniority of the tranches.
USAA's debt to capital ratio remained low at 4.2% at year-end 2011. In 2010,
USAA adopted FAS 167, which required it to consolidate its variable interest
entities (VIEs) initially set up to securitize loans made by USAA Federal
Savings Bank (USAA FSB). Fitch captures this additional leverage in its total
financing & commitments (TFC) ratio, which is a comprehensive measure of all
financing activities including both recourse and non-recourse securitizations.
USAA's TFC ratio is low at approximately 0.12 times (x). Interest coverage
remained strong at 20x for 2011.
Investments in illiquid subsidiaries represent 40% of USAA's surplus. USAA
CapCo., which owns USAA FSB and USAA Real Estate Company, is the largest
subsidiary. Significant growth in the banking operation and/or real estate
company would alter USAA's operating profile and could promote negative rating
pressure.
Fitch continues to view the asset quality of USAA FSB favorably when compared to
banking peers. However, a continued economic slowdown could lead to increased
charge-offs in the near term. Fitch views the bank's capitalization as adequate
with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.1% as of March 31, 2012.
Fitch views the strategic category of USAA Life Insurance Company as 'Core' and,
as a result, it continues to receive upward lift to the USAA group rating level.
This reflects Fitch's view of the complementary nature of USAA's life products
to its distribution channel.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A material deterioration in balance sheet strength, including net statutory
leverage - defined as net written premiums and liabilities divided by surplus
-above 2.0x for property/casualty operations and 2.7x excluding surplus for
affiliated life insurance subsidiaries and USAA Capital Corp.;
--Sharp and sustained weakening of underwriting results;
--TFC ratio at or above 0.4x;
--Significant growth in the banking operation would alter USAA's operating
profile and could promote negative rating pressure.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
USAA Capital Corp.
--IDR at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR and commercial paper at 'F1+';
--3.5% $200 million medium-term notes due July 17, 2014 at 'AA+';
--1.05% $250 million senior unsecured notes due Sept. 30, 2014 at 'AA+';
--2.288% $250 million senior unsecured notes due Dec. 13, 2016 at 'AA+'.
Primary insurance companies:
United Services Automobile Association
USAA Casualty Insurance Company
USAA General Indemnity Company
USAA County Mutual Insurance Company
USAA Texas Lloyds Co.
USAA Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)