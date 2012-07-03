-- The Irish government has taken the next step in its overhaul of the
personal insolvency regime by publishing a draft bill that sets out how the
regime might work.
-- At best, the proposed change, if it were to become law, could be a
neutral development for Irish banks' stand-alone credit profiles and the Irish
BICRA.
-- However, there would be a meaningful possibility that the new regime
could either accelerate the banks' realization of mortgage losses or, worse,
lead to even higher losses that we would otherwise expect.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) July 3, 2012--Significant levels of personal debt
in Ireland, an ongoing recession, and a banking system in crisis have resulted
in serious financial problems for a large part of the population. On June 29,
2012, the Irish government revealed long-awaited details of the new personal
insolvency legislation, a condition of the country's bail-out package from the
EU/IMF in late 2010. We consider this development to be a necessary step
forward in tackling the growing mortgage debt crisis in Ireland. However, the
government also needs to resolve the current impasse on new repossession
orders if Ireland is to have a body of laws and regulation that work
effectively for both borrowers and lenders. (For more information, see
Ireland's New Personal Insolvency Regime Keeps Mortgage Risk To The Fore
published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
Under the proposals, borrowers who are struggling to pay their debts would be
able to enter into a non-judicial insolvency arrangement with their creditors,
overseen by a new Insolvency Service, provided that they have first worked
with the banks to explore other solutions. Bankruptcy will remain an option,
but the government proposes to cut the bankruptcy period from 12 to three
years. Because legislation is unlikely to be passed until late 2012, and it
will take time to set up the Insolvency Service, we do not expect the new
regime to take effect in practice until mid-2013.
Standard & Poor's expects that banks will, wherever possible, seek to agree
alternative outcomes with borrowers that fall short of the sort of debt
write-off that would result from the new insolvency arrangements. Together,
these alternative outcomes and the insolvency arrangements could add supply to
the housing market, lowering house prices more quickly to the clearing level
or trough by late 2013. We currently expect that prices would on average
bottom at 60%-65% below the 2007 peak.
Even if the regime does not change, we expect systemwide nonperforming
mortgages to continue to rise in the coming 18 months, and impairment charges
to remain elevated through 2013, leading to, on average, losses in line with
the 9.2% Prudential Capital Assessment Review "stress" case for the 2011-2013
period. In our view, the new, more borrower-friendly insolvency regime would,
at best, lead to a similar outcome. We believe that a more negative scenario
could arise if access to what is in effect a mechanism of debt forgiveness is
not carefully constrained, by law and in practice, to the most acute cases of
personal insolvency.
The impact of the proposed bill on Irish residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) remains unclear, and will depend on whether loans subject to
one of the new arrangements remain within transaction collateral pools or are
repurchased by the originators. The latter could be credit positive for RMBS
investors. Otherwise, if the arrangements lead to significant principal
write-downs, transactions could begin crystallizing higher losses without the
usual accompanying principal cash flow from a property sale, which could be
credit negative.
