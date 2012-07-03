July 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA-' rating to Miami-Dade County's
approximately $550 million in transit system sales surtax revenue bonds, series
2012.
The bonds are scheduled to be sold the week of July 16 via negotiation. Proceeds
will be used to redeem $100 million in outstanding subordinate transit system
sales surtax bond anticipation notes maturing Nov. 1, 2012 and fund various
transit and public works capital projects and associated costs of issuance,
capitalized interest through July 2014, and a debt service reserve fund.
In addition, Fitch affirms its 'AA-' rating on approximately $1 billion in
outstanding parity debt.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
SECURITY:
The transit revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on revenues from a
one-half-cent sales surtax levied countywide, net of an administrative fee to
the state not to exceed 3% of proceeds and another 20% of proceeds distributed
to cities within the county that were incorporated at the time the tax was
approved. Also pledged are hedged receipts and federal direct payments. The
bonds are additionally secured by a standard, cash-funded debt service reserve
fund (DSRF).
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
OUTLOOK REVISION: The Outlook is being revised to Stable from Negative in
conjunction with a similar Outlook Revision to the county's other tax-supported
ratings (see 'Fitch affirms Various Miami-Dade County, FL Tax-supported Bonds;
Outlook to Stable' dated July 3, 2012). Given Miami Dade Transit's (MDT)
reliance on county revenue to provide ongoing operating support and bolster
liquidity, Fitch believes there is a strong link between the two ratings.
STABLE PLEDGED REVENUE PERFORMANCE: Fitch expects MDT's pledged sales surtax
revenue to show moderate growth over the long-term, supported by the county's
growing population base and a broad, diverse, and internationally focused
economy. Surtax receipts have shown sound growth over the last two fiscal years
and the first half of fiscal 2012 after recessionary declines.
SOLID BONDHOLDER PROTECTIONS: An additional bonds test set at 1.5 times (x)
maximum annual debt service (MADS) on parity debt provides satisfactory
protection against overleveraging. Fitch believes additional debt will result in
actual coverage close to the ABT in most years. The common debt service reserve
fund is primarily cash funded.
SIZABLE CAPITAL PROGRAM: MDT's ambitious capital program will result in a
sizable amount of additional debt. County projections show annual debt service
payments continuing to rise through 2040 if all planned debt is issued.
OPERATING PRESSURES: The rating also considers the operations of MDT which
historically run at a deficit despite a large annual maintenance of effort (MOE)
contribution from the county's general fund. Recent cost-containment strategies
and departmental efficiencies should assist in mitigating budget imbalances
going forward. However, projections indicate the need for additional revenue
support or expense reduction, as the growth in debt service will reduce the
amount of sales tax revenue available for operations.
CREDIT PROFILE:
The People's Transportation Plan (PTP) was authorized by voters in 2002 by a
two-to-one margin. The PTP authorized the county to impose a permanent one-half
percent discretionary sales surtax for the purpose of funding specific transit
and roadway improvements in Miami-Dade County and to cover a portion of MDT's
operating and maintenance costs.
MDT is the 14th largest public transit system in the U.S. and the largest
transit agency in the state of Florida. MDT is responsible for planning for and
providing all public transit services in the county including the Metrobus
fleet, connecting most areas of Miami-Dade County, Metrorail, a 22.6 mile
above-ground heavy rail system, and Metromover, a 4.4-mile elevated people mover
that serves the downtown central business district of Miami.
SOUND ECONOMIC PROSPECTS
Miami-Dade County has a broad and diverse economy that is somewhat dependent on
international trade, particularly with Latin America. The impact of the housing
market decline had an acute impact on the county's economy, although the taxable
assessed value of property (TAV) did not decline as much here as in many other
parts of the state.
The unemployment rate has been well above average but dropped significantly in
May 2012 to 9.8% from 12.3% in May 2011. The improvement was the result of
healthy employment growth of 5% (consistent with year-over-year growth in each
month of 2012) as well as an increasing labor force. Over the same period
Florida's unemployment rate dropped by a slightly smaller magnitude, to 8.5%
from 10.3%.
Large-scale projects under way should have a positive impact on economic
activity. The Miami Intermodal Center, a massive ground transportation hub
located next to Miami International Airport (MIA) and scheduled for completion
in July 2012, should provide interconnectivity throughout the South Florida
region and relieve traffic congestion as well as bolstering pledged revenue for
the transit sales surtax bonds. At the Port of Miami, construction of a $900
million tunnel is expected to be complete by spring 2014 and to improve access
to and from the port.
CAPITAL NEEDS WILL KEEP DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE MODERATE
While debt service coverage in fiscal 2011 was a strong 2.5x (netting out the
Build America Bond subsidy), Fitch believes senior lien debt service coverage
will decline to about 1.5x, the level required under the ABT, and remain near
that level, barring significant revenue erosion.
The county's sizable debt plans will require steady issuance over the next 10
years, totaling about $947 million in either parity or subordinate debt (for
which the ABT is 1.25x MADS). The bonds benefit from a pooled, standard-sized
debt service reserve fund of which about 82% is funded with cash, and the
remainder with a surety provided by Assured Guaranty Municipal.
If pledged revenue declines, the county will need to either further scale back
its capital plan or provide another source of funding. Fitch believes both would
be difficult, given the county's commitment to funding the projects currently
included in its capital plan and demonstrated taxpayer resistance to increased
levies. Two major projects have already been postponed indefinitely.
Pledged revenue is net of both an administrative fee and a 20% allocation to
cities that were incorporated at the time the tax was approved. Since that time,
three additional cities have incorporated, and the county has made total
payments of about $6 million to them in each of the last two fiscal years. These
interlocal agreements with the existing cities must be reviewed every five years
and expire in August 2012. If new agreements are not in place by that time MDT
has stated its intent to honor the existing contracts. Any payments to cities
beyond the 20% allocation would be subordinate to debt service since the bond
ordinance specifically defines the cities' distribution as 20%. However, such
payments would erode operating revenue to some extent.
OPERATING PRESSURES
As part of the PTP, the county is required to provide a maintenance of effort
(MOE) payment for transit service existing prior to collection of the new sales
surtax. The MOE increases at a rate of 3.5% annually and is paid by the county
as a transfer from the general fund. Despite this sizable subsidy, which
represented 26% of fiscal 2011 operating revenue, operations are strained.
MDT's operations are also dependent on residual sales surtax revenue, which
given strong coverage to date have been substantial. As additional senior and
subordinate debt is issued, Fitch believes very little of this source will
remain available after the next few years, unless sales tax revenue exceeds the
county's projections of 2.1% in fiscal 2013 and
3 - 4.5% annual growth thereafter (which Fitch believes is somewhat optimistic
as a long-term projection).
Growth was 7.1% in fiscal 2011 and was 8.4% in the first six months of fiscal
2012, which in combination with what Fitch views as a fairly conservative
projection for fiscal 2013 provide some margin for volatility in later years.
Management has been successful in achieving some labor savings through
negotiations with the transit workers union (TWU) as well as other labor groups.
The current contract extends through fiscal 2014. Fitch will continue to monitor
MDT's ability to hold down costs while not negatively affecting service
provision, as MDT's challenges in delivering promised service to date have
weakened taxpayer and rider sentiment.
PROGRESS ON FTA AUDIT RESOLUTION
In November 2010, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) revealed the findings
of its audit of MDT, including the identification of several material weaknesses
and significant deficiencies. As a result of these findings, the FTA suspended
funding to MDT, which is reportedly a rare action.
Since then MDT has been working with the FTA to address the deficiencies cited,
and although it has not resumed automatic payments, the FTA reports that it has
been releasing funding as requested except for $41 million in grants from fiscal
2004 - 2009 which are being withheld due to a civil investigation by the US DOT
Office of Inspector General.
Fitch has received confirmation from FTA staff that MDT continues to make solid
progress in addressing financial management and reporting issues. Fitch finds
this progress encouraging, but will need to see a longer track record to allay
concerns about management issues at MDT.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)