Overview -- On July 2, we upgraded the Republic of Panama to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. -- Following the sovereign rating action, we are upgrading HSBC Bank (Panama) to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view the bank will remain a strategically important subsidiary to its ultimate parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit rating on Panama-based HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action on the bank follows our upgrade of the Republic of Panama (see "Republic of Panama Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-2' From 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook Stable," published on July 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect). In our analysis of HSBC Bank (Panama), we are now incorporating one notch of group support, as a result of our view of its strategically important status to its ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings PLC. This view stems from its operations in the lines of business that are integral to the overall group strategy. The subsidiary also shares the group's brand and reputation and leverages on its brand recognition. The ratings on the bank reflect its "adequate" business and risk positions, and capital and earnings. They also reflect an "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. Its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb-'. Outlook Our stable outlook on HSBC Bank (Panama) reflects that on our sovereign rating on the Republic of Panama. Our forecast assumes loan growth of slightly less than 10% in 2012, with nonperforming assets of about 3.5%, resulting in a return on assets of close to 1%. We are unlikely to lower the ratings because, if SACP weakens, we will incorporate additional notches of support in the rating up to the foreign-currency rating on Panama. It also incorporates our view the bank will remain a strategically important subsidiary to HSBC Holdings PLC. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +3 GRE Support 0 Group Support +3 Government Support 0 Additional Factors -2 Related Criteria And Research -- Republic of Panama Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-2' From 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook Stable, July 2, 2012 -- HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A., May 18, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Rating Raised HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. To From Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB-/Positive/A-3