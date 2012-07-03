Overview
-- On July 2, we upgraded the Republic of Panama to 'BBB/A-2' from
'BBB-/A-3'.
-- Following the sovereign rating action, we are upgrading HSBC Bank
(Panama) to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view the bank will remain a
strategically important subsidiary to its ultimate parent company, HSBC
Holdings PLC.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit
rating on Panama-based HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action on the bank follows our upgrade of the Republic of Panama
(see "Republic of Panama Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-2' From 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook
Stable," published on July 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect).
In our analysis of HSBC Bank (Panama), we are now incorporating one notch of
group support, as a result of our view of its strategically important status
to its ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings PLC. This view stems from its operations
in the lines of business that are integral to the overall group strategy. The
subsidiary also shares the group's brand and reputation and leverages on its
brand recognition. The ratings on the bank reflect its "adequate" business and
risk positions, and capital and earnings. They also reflect an "average"
funding and "adequate" liquidity. Its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is
'bbb-'.
Outlook
Our stable outlook on HSBC Bank (Panama) reflects that on our sovereign rating
on the Republic of Panama. Our forecast assumes loan growth of slightly less
than 10% in 2012, with nonperforming assets of about 3.5%, resulting in a
return on assets of close to 1%. We are unlikely to lower the ratings because,
if SACP weakens, we will incorporate additional notches of support in the
rating up to the foreign-currency rating on Panama. It also incorporates our
view the bank will remain a strategically important subsidiary to HSBC
Holdings PLC.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support +3
Government Support 0
Additional Factors -2
Ratings List
Rating Raised
HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. To From
Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB-/Positive/A-3
