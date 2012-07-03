July 3 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes
S.A.'s (OGX) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'B' from 'B+' and its long-term national scale rating to 'BBB-(br)' from
'BBB(br)'. Fitch has also downgraded the rating of its USD2.6 billion and USD1.1
billion notes to 'B/RR4' from 'B+/RR4 and 'BBB(br)', respectively. OGX's wholly
owned subsidiary, OGX AUSTRIA GMBH, is the issuer of both notes. These notes are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by OGX, OGX Petroleo e Gas Ltda. and
OGX Campos Petroleo e Gas S.A.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating downgrade reflects the recent announcement by the company that
production volumes will be significantly lower than initially projected, which
will delay OGX from becoming cash flow positive and will prolong its
deleveraging process. The projected cuts are consistent with downgrade
guidelines set in one of Fitch's original stress scenarios. Positively, OGX has
pre-funded and secured the equipment for its capex program which should allow it
to achieve production volumes consistent with its highly speculative rating.
OGX is now forecasting a production volume of 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) for its first two wells in Tubarao Azul field (previously known
as Waimea), which is well below the 10,000-13,000 boepd initially projected. The
adjustment in the ideal targeted production volumes reflects the identification
of natural fractures in the reservoir that connect the first two wells, which
reduces the optimal level of pressure at each individual well.
As a result, the ramp-up curve of the initial production volume is anticipated
to be well below OGX's initial expectations. Following the addition of two
producing wells and two injections wells to FPSO OSX-1, the new production
volumes are now expected to be approximately 20,000-25,000 boepd compared to the
40,000 boepd initially planned. By 21013, OGX is expected to have approximately
8 production wells, each producing approximately 6,000-8,000 boepd, which is
below the initially projected 10,000-20,000 boepd. Within the next five years,
OGX's production is expected to be below one-half of the initially projected
volumes of 730,000 boepd by 2016.
As a result of lower production volume prospects, Fitch has reduced its EBITDA
projection to approximately USD 2 billion by 2015 from approximately USD6
billion, using Fitch's published mid-cycle price deck. The company has also
reduced its capital investments to approximately USD3.3 billion in 2012 and
2013, and is expected to be to below USD1 billion from 2014. Should production
volumes materialize at the new indicated level, Fitch expects OGX to report
negative free cash flow over the next three years. Cash deficits are expected to
be funded with current liquidity with no material increases in debt levels.
As of June 2012, OGX's liquidity was USD3.6 billion and its pro forma debt was
USD3.9 billion, and includes the USD2.6 billion bond issued last June, USD320
million of OGX Maranhao financing and USD1.1 billion recently issued. Fitch's
net adjusted debt for operating leases will increase total adjusted obligations
to slightly greater than USD10 billion by 2016.
Fitch expects leverage should substantially decline to below 4.0x after
adjusting debt for operating leases in 2015 as production comes on line and
operating cash flow increases. Fitch also expects the vast majority of
incremental total adjusted debt will be associated with operating leases for
production equipment with affiliate company, OSX. Leverage based on debt to
proven reserves is expected to be below USD3 per barrel assuming 4 billion boe
are proved out over the next few years. These estimates may vary depending on
eventual production rates/levels, the level of proven reserves, and ultimately,
crude prices.
Catalysts for a negative rating action include a significant delay in bringing
production online, coupled with lower than expected discovery levels and
incorporating reserves, which could result in increased funding needs and a
deterioration in OGX's credit quality. A positive rating action could result
from satisfactory production volumes, coupled with lower uncertainties regarding
reserves.
Company Profile
OGX is a Brazilian oil and gas company created in 2007, 61.2% owned by EBX
Group. OGX has a portfolio of 35 blocks, of which 30 are located in Brazil (22
are offshore) and five onshore blocks in Colombia, covering an area of 44,000
square kilometers. In Brazil, OGX's blocks are located in the Campos, Santos,
Espirito Santo, Para-Maranhao and Parnaiba Basins - covering an area of 31,500
square kilometers.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
