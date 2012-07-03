(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Cosan S.A.
Industria e Comercio (Cosan) and its subsidiary Cosan Overseas Limited (Cosan
Overseas):
Cosan:
--Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+';
--National scale rating at 'AA-(bra)'.
Cosan Overseas:
--Foreign currency at IDR 'BB+';
--Perpetual notes at 'BB+'.
Fitch has also removed the Rating Watch Negative for Cosan, Cosan Overseas, the
subsidiary Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades (CLE) and for the perpetual
notes issued by Cosan Overseas.
The Rating Outlook of the corporate ratings is Stable.
In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of CLE
due to the lack of public interest (including the foreign and local currency
IDR's at 'BB+' and national scale rating at 'AA-'). Fitch will no longer provide
analytical view on this issuer.
The rating actions reflect Fitch's expectations that Cosan will present a
gradual de-leveraging trend and a return to credit indicators more consistent
with its rating category within a medium term horizon. Cosan's robust liquidity
position and manageable debt profile further supports this rating action.
Currently, Cosan shows weak credit metrics for the rating category as a result
of the acquisition of 60.1% of the shares of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo
(Comgas)'s acquisition, occurred in May 2012 and which involved BRL3.4 billion,
being BRL3.3 billion debt-funded. Should net leverage exceed Fitch expectations
and remain above 3.5 times (x) on a recurring basis, it should trigger a
negative rating action.
The ratings are strongly supported by Cosan's increasing contribution of a more
diversified asset portfolio and more predictable cash flow businesses on a
consolidated basis, in order to partially soften the impacts of the volatility
of the sugar and ethanol industry. Cosan's ratings fundamental has been
positively enhanced by the creation of a joint-venture with Shell Brazil
Holdings BV (Raizen), under conservative financial terms, and it is strongly
linked to Raizen's credit profile, given the relevance of this joint venture
compared to Cosan's consolidated performance (55% of 2013 EBITDA, as per Fitch
estimates). Fitch estimates Cosan 2013 EBITDA breakdown by segment as follows:
35% natural gas distribution, 32% sugar and ethanol, 19% fuel distribution, 8%
logistics, 4% cogeneration and 2% lubes. The high volatile sugar & ethanol
industry fundamentals, exposure to climatic conditions and challenges related to
the ethanol's industry dynamics in Brazil, currently strongly linked to gasoline
regulated prices and governmental policies related to this issue, are further
incorporated into the ratings.
Broader Business Diversification, Reducing Exposure To The Volatility Of The
Sugar and Ethanol Industry:
Comgas' acquisition is strategically positive for Cosan, as it contributes to
broader business diversification and should lessen its cash flow volatility.
This transaction would also enhance Cosan's presence in the energy segment,
which, together with logistics, are the main focus on the company's business
plan going forward. As per Fitch estimates, the contribution of more stable
business for Cosan's cash flow should range from current 52% to the 65%-75%
range in the next three years, depending on the sugar and ethanol prices
behavior and speed of planned expansion projects.
Robust Liquidity Is Also Essential To Support The Ratings:
Cosan has maintained robust liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, its consolidated
cash position amounted to BRL1.6 billion and covered its short-term debt of
BRL704 million by 2.3x. Considering also cash flow from operations (CFFO), the
cash+CFFO/short-term debt ratio would be strong at 5.1x. Debt maturity profile
was adequately distributed, with concentration in the long term.
Fitch expects that Cosan will continue to adequately manage its short-term debt
maturities and to preserve a robust liquidity, in order to be prepared for
occasional market downturns. The favorable terms of the new financing line
obtained to finance the Comgas acquisition, characterized by a eight-year tenor
with a two-year grace period, as well as the last tranche of Shell's cash
contributions related to Raizen's creation which is scheduled for the first half
of 2013 and will be proportionally consolidated by Cosan (USD270 million
equivalent) were also positively factored in the ratings.
Leverage To Be Gradually Reduced:
As of March 31, 2012, Cosan's leverage on a consolidated basis, measured by
total debt/adjusted EBITDA and net debt/adjusted EBITDA, excluding the
non-recurring accounting effects of creation of Raizen (BRL3.2 billion), was
3.2x and 2.5x, similar to the 3.0x and 2.5x reported in the previous year, as
per Fitch criteria.
After the acquisition of Comgas' shares occurred in May 2012, Cosan's pro forma
net debt/EBITDA considering the acquired company's respective debt and cash
generation as well as excluding the non-recurring effect of the creation of
Raizen in Cosan's EBITDA, would be 3.7x. Fitch calculations also consider
rescheduled taxes and intercompany loans. This ratio was negatively affected by
lower than historical EBITDA margins of Comgas in the latest 12 months (LTM)
period ended in March 2012, due to some cost mismatches to be passed through its
tariffs. Considering a normalized EBITDA for Comgas and Cosan's proportional
cash contribution of Shell, expected for March 2013, Cosan's pro forma net
leverage on a consolidated basis would be around 3.3x.
As per Fitch financial projections, Cosan should be able to gradually reduce its
leverage levels. Considering the mid-point of the sugar and ethanol price cycle,
the agency estimates that Cosan should maintain its net leverage around 3.0x
while preserving a robust liquidity position to reduce the risks related to the
inherent cyclicality of some of its businesses.
Pending Negotiations On The Acquisition Of ALL Shares:
Cosan is also negotiating the purchase of a 5.7% stake on America Latina
Logistica - ALL, for BRL896.5 million, which was not incorporated in Fitch's
financial projections. The transaction is still dependent upon the approval of
other signatories of ALL's shareholders agreement and also from the Brazilian
Transport Regulatory Agency (ANTT) and the Brazilian Antitrust Council (CADE).
In case the acquisition is concluded, Fitch estimates that Cosan's consolidated
net debt/EBITDA ratio on a pro forma basis would reach around 3.6x, compared to
3.3x without this effect.
Key Rating Drivers:
Any action related to Raizen's ratings could have an impact on Cosan's ratings.
Factors that could lead to a negative rating action include further acquisitions
or investments not contemplated in the current business plan that could result
in leverage levels beyond expectations and/or material refinancing needs. A
positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term horizon considering
current high leverage levels. Later on, it could be driven by lower than
expected leverage, coupled with the maintenance of more stable and predictable
cash flows.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)