(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio (Cosan) and its subsidiary Cosan Overseas Limited (Cosan Overseas): Cosan: --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+'; --National scale rating at 'AA-(bra)'. Cosan Overseas: --Foreign currency at IDR 'BB+'; --Perpetual notes at 'BB+'. Fitch has also removed the Rating Watch Negative for Cosan, Cosan Overseas, the subsidiary Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades (CLE) and for the perpetual notes issued by Cosan Overseas. The Rating Outlook of the corporate ratings is Stable. In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of CLE due to the lack of public interest (including the foreign and local currency IDR's at 'BB+' and national scale rating at 'AA-'). Fitch will no longer provide analytical view on this issuer. The rating actions reflect Fitch's expectations that Cosan will present a gradual de-leveraging trend and a return to credit indicators more consistent with its rating category within a medium term horizon. Cosan's robust liquidity position and manageable debt profile further supports this rating action. Currently, Cosan shows weak credit metrics for the rating category as a result of the acquisition of 60.1% of the shares of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo (Comgas)'s acquisition, occurred in May 2012 and which involved BRL3.4 billion, being BRL3.3 billion debt-funded. Should net leverage exceed Fitch expectations and remain above 3.5 times (x) on a recurring basis, it should trigger a negative rating action. The ratings are strongly supported by Cosan's increasing contribution of a more diversified asset portfolio and more predictable cash flow businesses on a consolidated basis, in order to partially soften the impacts of the volatility of the sugar and ethanol industry. Cosan's ratings fundamental has been positively enhanced by the creation of a joint-venture with Shell Brazil Holdings BV (Raizen), under conservative financial terms, and it is strongly linked to Raizen's credit profile, given the relevance of this joint venture compared to Cosan's consolidated performance (55% of 2013 EBITDA, as per Fitch estimates). Fitch estimates Cosan 2013 EBITDA breakdown by segment as follows: 35% natural gas distribution, 32% sugar and ethanol, 19% fuel distribution, 8% logistics, 4% cogeneration and 2% lubes. The high volatile sugar & ethanol industry fundamentals, exposure to climatic conditions and challenges related to the ethanol's industry dynamics in Brazil, currently strongly linked to gasoline regulated prices and governmental policies related to this issue, are further incorporated into the ratings. Broader Business Diversification, Reducing Exposure To The Volatility Of The Sugar and Ethanol Industry: Comgas' acquisition is strategically positive for Cosan, as it contributes to broader business diversification and should lessen its cash flow volatility. This transaction would also enhance Cosan's presence in the energy segment, which, together with logistics, are the main focus on the company's business plan going forward. As per Fitch estimates, the contribution of more stable business for Cosan's cash flow should range from current 52% to the 65%-75% range in the next three years, depending on the sugar and ethanol prices behavior and speed of planned expansion projects. Robust Liquidity Is Also Essential To Support The Ratings: Cosan has maintained robust liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, its consolidated cash position amounted to BRL1.6 billion and covered its short-term debt of BRL704 million by 2.3x. Considering also cash flow from operations (CFFO), the cash+CFFO/short-term debt ratio would be strong at 5.1x. Debt maturity profile was adequately distributed, with concentration in the long term. Fitch expects that Cosan will continue to adequately manage its short-term debt maturities and to preserve a robust liquidity, in order to be prepared for occasional market downturns. The favorable terms of the new financing line obtained to finance the Comgas acquisition, characterized by a eight-year tenor with a two-year grace period, as well as the last tranche of Shell's cash contributions related to Raizen's creation which is scheduled for the first half of 2013 and will be proportionally consolidated by Cosan (USD270 million equivalent) were also positively factored in the ratings. Leverage To Be Gradually Reduced: As of March 31, 2012, Cosan's leverage on a consolidated basis, measured by total debt/adjusted EBITDA and net debt/adjusted EBITDA, excluding the non-recurring accounting effects of creation of Raizen (BRL3.2 billion), was 3.2x and 2.5x, similar to the 3.0x and 2.5x reported in the previous year, as per Fitch criteria. After the acquisition of Comgas' shares occurred in May 2012, Cosan's pro forma net debt/EBITDA considering the acquired company's respective debt and cash generation as well as excluding the non-recurring effect of the creation of Raizen in Cosan's EBITDA, would be 3.7x. Fitch calculations also consider rescheduled taxes and intercompany loans. This ratio was negatively affected by lower than historical EBITDA margins of Comgas in the latest 12 months (LTM) period ended in March 2012, due to some cost mismatches to be passed through its tariffs. Considering a normalized EBITDA for Comgas and Cosan's proportional cash contribution of Shell, expected for March 2013, Cosan's pro forma net leverage on a consolidated basis would be around 3.3x. As per Fitch financial projections, Cosan should be able to gradually reduce its leverage levels. Considering the mid-point of the sugar and ethanol price cycle, the agency estimates that Cosan should maintain its net leverage around 3.0x while preserving a robust liquidity position to reduce the risks related to the inherent cyclicality of some of its businesses. Pending Negotiations On The Acquisition Of ALL Shares: Cosan is also negotiating the purchase of a 5.7% stake on America Latina Logistica - ALL, for BRL896.5 million, which was not incorporated in Fitch's financial projections. The transaction is still dependent upon the approval of other signatories of ALL's shareholders agreement and also from the Brazilian Transport Regulatory Agency (ANTT) and the Brazilian Antitrust Council (CADE). In case the acquisition is concluded, Fitch estimates that Cosan's consolidated net debt/EBITDA ratio on a pro forma basis would reach around 3.6x, compared to 3.3x without this effect. Key Rating Drivers: Any action related to Raizen's ratings could have an impact on Cosan's ratings. Factors that could lead to a negative rating action include further acquisitions or investments not contemplated in the current business plan that could result in leverage levels beyond expectations and/or material refinancing needs. A positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term horizon considering current high leverage levels. Later on, it could be driven by lower than expected leverage, coupled with the maintenance of more stable and predictable cash flows. 