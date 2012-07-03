July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) at 'BBB-' and the long-term IDR of its regulated electric utility subsidiary, Otter Tail Power Company (OTP) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook for both entities remains Negative. Approximately $250 million of outstanding debt is affected by this action. Due to the risks of its diversified businesses, Fitch rates OTTR one notch below its regulated electric subsidiary OTP. OTTR's current IDR of 'BBB-' takes into consideration the company's unusual business portfolio including a relatively small electric utility and a mix of small cyclical industrial businesses that operate in fragmented and competitive markets. The 2008-2009 recession revealed the vulnerability of OTTR's business portfolio as the cyclical industrial and service businesses experienced steep declines. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weighing On The Rating and Negative Outlook: --Depressed earnings; OTTR has reported net losses in each of the last two years; --Higher leverage as OTTR has maintained its common dividend despite the lack of earnings in recent years; --Large capex program at the utility will require substantial amounts of external funding; --OTTR will be required to downstream equity into OTP in order for the utility to maintain its capital structure as it embarks on its capex program. Supporting The Rating: --Constructive outcome from Minnesota General Rate Case in 2011; --Stable cash flows and strong earnings from OTP its regulated utility; --Moderate leverage; the diversified businesses have been largely self-funding; --Strategic redeployment of capital into the regulated utility lowers business risk. Earnings Under Pressure: OTTR reported net losses in each of the last two years, driven by poor results at several of its diversified businesses and goodwill impairment charges. DMI, a manufacturer of wind towers, recorded net losses of approximately $20 million in 2010 and 2011. While earnings improvement in 2012 is expected with downsizing through the shutdown of a manufacturing facility and manufacturing enhancements, management expects earnings to perhaps reach a breakeven level in 2012. The wind business faces a number of longer term challenges, the most immediate is the pending year-end expiration of federal production tax credits which has already slowed orders for 2013. ShoreMaster a manufacturer of waterfront products recorded a net lossin the first quarter. Key consolidated profitability credit metrics, including EBITDA to interest and debt/EBITDA have steadily declined from 5.19 times (x) and 3.45x respectively in 2008 to 3.5x and 3.83x, respectively in 2011. Fitch expects modest improvement in 2012 to 3.95x and 3.64x and modest improvement in 2013 and 2014. The projections assume slight improvement in utility earnings with a full year impact from the implementation of new rates in Minnesota effective Oct. 1, 2011 and stronger earnings performance from the diversified businesses. However, profitability will be sensitive to OTTR's business mix. Lower Business Risks: OTTR has divested certain assets as part of a business realignment to and will redeploy capital into the utility to meet its capex program. In May 2011, OTTR completed the sale of its food ingredient business, IPH, for approximately $87 million and recognized a $14 million gain on the sale. Proceeds were used to retire debt. The sale and gain was instrumental in maintaining OTTR's credit profile. More recently, OTTR has turned its attention to its more problematic non-regulated subsidiaries. Recent sales include DMS, its health imaging businesses and recording a $39 million goodwill impairment charge in 2011. OTTR also sold a trucking and residential watercraft products business. Fitch does not expect any material cash proceeds from these sales. Otter Tail Power: OTP's IDR of 'BBB' is consistent with the utility's stand-alone financial measures and supportive regulatory mechanisms in Minnesota and North and South Dakota, including tracker mechanisms to recover some costs of service. Operating cash flow from the utility business will depend on ongoing rate increases to recover capital investment in increased investment in utility assets. Profitability was steady despite a mild winter which saw electricity sales down over 7% in the March Quarter. EBITDA to interest, 4.9x for the trailing 12 months (TTM) period ended March 31, 2012, will likely improve to a range of 5.0x to 5.5x over Fitch's forecast period through 2014. Fitch expects earnings and cash flows to be somewhat insulated through recovery riders as OTP embarks on its capex program. OTP's capex budget, estimated at approximately $700 million over the next several years consists of several transmission projects and environmental upgrades to the Big Stone coal-fired power plant. Fitch's ratings of OTTR and OTP take into consideration some modest ring-fencing of the utility subsidiary from its parent and other affiliates, a factor that reduces but does not eliminate linkage between the ratings of OTTR and OTP. The utility's IDR of 'BBB' is one-notch higher than OTTR. Fitch typically notches diversified parent companies lower than their regulated subsidiaries. OTTR's business segments include the rate regulated electric utility (in Minnesota and North and South Dakota) plus four non-utility business segments, including such disparate activities as wind energy (towers), manufacturing (metal parts, waterfront equipment; horticultural containers); plastics (PVC pipe); and construction (infrastructure and contracting). Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Negative Outlook: Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB-'; --Preferred stock at 'BB'. Otter Tail Power (OTP) --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB+'. Fitch also affirms the following OTP pollution control revenue bonds at 'BBB+': --Mercer County (ND) 4.85% pollution control refunding revenue bonds due Sept. 1, 2022; --Grant Count (SD) 4.65% pollution control refunding revenue bonds due Sept. 1, 2017; --Grant Count (SD) variable rate pollution control refunding revenue bonds due Dec. 1, 2012.