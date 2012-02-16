(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings says that Edison Spa's 'BB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating will remain on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) until confirmation of Edison's share price is obtained from CONSOB (the Italian Stock Exchange Commission) for the unwinding of Edison's holding company and restructuring of Edipower's shareholders group.

Fitch expects to change the Rating Watch to Positive upon confirmation from CONSOB as it is considered the most critical of the regulatory approvals required for the transaction to complete. Fitch believes approval from the EU and Italian antitrust authorities of the transaction should be forthcoming within the standard schedule from the notification submission. Failure to obtain the regulatory approvals resulting in a cancellation of the proposed transaction may put further pressure on Edison's ratings. Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch on Edison upon completion of the transaction, expected by the end of June 2012.

Edison's final rating may incorporate support from EDF SA ('A+'/Stable), depending on the level of financial, strategic and operational support it is willing to provide to the company. Fitch believes that the likelihood of Edison's standalone rating, ie excluding potential support from EDF, returning to the investment grade category is highly dependent on the outcome of the renegotiation of gas contracts, expected to be completed by Q412. With regards to its liquidity profile, Edison will benefit from the cash proceeds (amounting to EUR600m) related to the sale of its 50% equity stake in Edipower and the reimbursement of Edison's pro-quota contribution (50%) to the Edipower shareholders' loan made at the end of December 2011 to repay a EUR1.1bn debt maturity.

The preliminary agreement reached in December 2011, which has so far been approved by all companies participating in Delmi's sharecapital (including A2A Spa and Iren Spa), envisages the sale of Delmi's 50% stake in Transalpina di Energia Spa, Edison's holding company, to EDF SA for a price per share of EUR0.84. At the same time, EDF will sell its equity stakes in Edipower, amounting to 70% of the share capital, owned through Edison's and Alpiq's participations (respectively 50% and 20%), to Delmi which will gain full ownership of Edipower and become the second-largest electricity generation company in Italy. The agreement also envisages Edison and Edipower will enter into a commercial contract for the supply of gas covering 50% of Edipower's needs for the next six years. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)