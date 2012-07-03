Overview
-- We are raising Uruguay-based Discount Bank Latin America's stand-alone
credit profile to 'bb' from 'bb-' following our revision of Uruguay Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment to group '7' from '8'.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' global scale ratings on the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will
maintain its "strategically important" status, which makes its ratings move in
tandem with the ratings on its ultimate parent, Israel Discount Bank.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B'
global scale issuer credit rating (ICR) on Discount Bank Latin America S.A.
(DBLA). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the bank's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb' from 'bb-'.
Rationale
We have raised the bank's SACP to 'bb' from 'bb-' following our revision of
Uruguay Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to group '7' from '8' which
resulted in an improvement in our anchor for commercial banks operating only
in Uruguay to 'bb' from 'bb-'.
Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to
determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an ICR. Our
anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Uruguay is 'bb'. Our
economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that rapid economic growth,
prudent macroeconomic policies, and greater political consensus have helped
reduce many of Uruguay's historical vulnerabilities. At the same time, the
likelihood of an economic imbalance has decreased, given the reduction of net
external debt and the expectation that foreign direct investment inflows will
keep exceeding current account deficits. However, the persistent high
dollarization still imposes high credit risks on the financial system. The
Uruguayan banking system's delays in implementing Basel II and International
Financial Reporting Standards increase the industry risk. Partially mitigating
this is the central bank's close monitoring of the banking system's liquidity
and its quality of information. Uruguay has a profitable and competitive
financial system with some market distortions given the public sector's
relatively large presence. The undiversified funding of the system is one of
the main weaknesses, because we regard customer deposits as a potentially
unstable funding source based on past runs on deposits. We believe there are
few alternative funding sources in the country.
The ratings on DBLA reflect its "adequate" business position, "moderate"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define the terms). The ratings also
reflect our view of the bank's status as a strategically important subsidiary
to its ultimate parent, Israel Discount Bank Ltd. (IDB; BBB-/Stable/A-3).
We consider DBLA a strategically important subsidiary to its ultimate holding
company, IDB. DBLA is closely linked to its parent's reputation; its
performance is in line with the group's expectation and shares the same name.
The rating on DBLA could benefit from a three-notch uplift for potential
extraordinary support from IDB, but is subject to a cap of one notch below the
long-term ICR on IDB. That is why the rating on DBLA only reflects one notch
of support from its SACP.
Our assessment of DBLA's business position as "adequate" reflects its
franchise in Uruguay, which capitalizes on the group's brand name. DBLA is a
universal bank active in the high-income population segment and is one of the
market leaders among private banks engaged in payroll discount lending.
However, the performance of its investments highly influences its revenues:
DBLA's securities portfolio as of March 2012 accounted for about 65% of total
on-balance-sheet assets. As of March 31, 2012, DBLA is the seventh-largest
private bank in the country, according to the central bank. DBLA reported
total assets of Uruguayan pesos (UYP) 20.8 billion ($1.1 billion) as of the
same date. We expect the bank will continue focusing on its current products.
We currently view DBLA's capital and earnings as "moderate." This reflects our
projection that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification
will likely be 5%-6% in the next 12-18 months. This assumes a base-case
scenario that incorporates 20% loan growth in 2012 and 2013, a return on
average assets about 0.6%, and a 0% dividend payout. DBLA has an adequate
quality of capital with 100% of its total adjusted capital comprised of
adjusted common equity. Earnings are at modest levels partly due to the low
level of financial intermediation in the country and the still-low interest
rates. Also, appreciation of the local currency hurts profits by eroding the
valuation of assets and liabilities, while operating costs continued to
increase in line with local inflation.
Our assessment on DBLA's risk position is "adequate" and reflects the bank's
low business complexity and good asset quality, which compensates the high
customer concentration in its loan portfolio. Its loan portfolio growth is in
line with that of other Uruguayan banks, and it maintains good asset quality
levels, which we expect will remain so in the next two years. The bank's
nonperforming loans have accounted for 1.6% of total loans in the last three
years with reserve coverage of more than 200%. This partially mitigates the
high concentration of the loan portfolio, as the 25 biggest clients represent
52% of the total portfolio. Credit quality of the investment portfolio is good
and composed of low-risk and short-term securities from investment-grade
countries, mainly the U.S. We believe that its RAC ratio adequately captures
the bank's risk exposure and potential credit costs. We also expect DBLA to
continue focusing on segments where it has expertise with no material changes
in its lending composition.
In our opinion, DBLA's funding is "average." DBLA has a very stable and
diversified deposit base, and makes up more than 90% of its funding source.
Like its national peers, DBLA has a highly dollarized balance sheet. At March
31, 2012, 81.2% of total assets were dollar denominated. At the same time,
about 84% of total deposits are expressed in foreign currency (versus the
system's 72%) and nonresidents own about 30% of deposits. Although DBLA has a
short-term deposits base (more than 85% of total deposits maturing within one
month), we consider its liquidity as "adequate" because of its relatively high
liquid assets. As of March 31, 2012, cash, money market instruments, and
liquid market securities accounted for about 70% of total consolidated assets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that DBLA will maintain its
"strategically important" status. We believe that the bank will sustain its
healthy asset quality, very good liquidity and "moderate" capitalization and
earnings generation during the next two years. We could lower the ratings, if
the bank loses its status as a strategic subsidiary, or if there is
significant deterioration in the its financial performance. We could raise the
ratings if we upgrade IDB.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
SACP bb
Anchor bb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Discount Bank Latin America S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
