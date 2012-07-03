Overview -- We are raising Uruguay-based Discount Bank Latin America's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb' from 'bb-' following our revision of Uruguay Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to group '7' from '8'. -- We are affirming our 'BB+/B' global scale ratings on the bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its "strategically important" status, which makes its ratings move in tandem with the ratings on its ultimate parent, Israel Discount Bank. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+/B' global scale issuer credit rating (ICR) on Discount Bank Latin America S.A. (DBLA). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb' from 'bb-'. Rationale We have raised the bank's SACP to 'bb' from 'bb-' following our revision of Uruguay Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to group '7' from '8' which resulted in an improvement in our anchor for commercial banks operating only in Uruguay to 'bb' from 'bb-'. Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the starting point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Uruguay is 'bb'. Our economic risk assessment reflects our opinion that rapid economic growth, prudent macroeconomic policies, and greater political consensus have helped reduce many of Uruguay's historical vulnerabilities. At the same time, the likelihood of an economic imbalance has decreased, given the reduction of net external debt and the expectation that foreign direct investment inflows will keep exceeding current account deficits. However, the persistent high dollarization still imposes high credit risks on the financial system. The Uruguayan banking system's delays in implementing Basel II and International Financial Reporting Standards increase the industry risk. Partially mitigating this is the central bank's close monitoring of the banking system's liquidity and its quality of information. Uruguay has a profitable and competitive financial system with some market distortions given the public sector's relatively large presence. The undiversified funding of the system is one of the main weaknesses, because we regard customer deposits as a potentially unstable funding source based on past runs on deposits. We believe there are few alternative funding sources in the country. The ratings on DBLA reflect its "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define the terms). The ratings also reflect our view of the bank's status as a strategically important subsidiary to its ultimate parent, Israel Discount Bank Ltd. (IDB; BBB-/Stable/A-3). We consider DBLA a strategically important subsidiary to its ultimate holding company, IDB. DBLA is closely linked to its parent's reputation; its performance is in line with the group's expectation and shares the same name. The rating on DBLA could benefit from a three-notch uplift for potential extraordinary support from IDB, but is subject to a cap of one notch below the long-term ICR on IDB. That is why the rating on DBLA only reflects one notch of support from its SACP. Our assessment of DBLA's business position as "adequate" reflects its franchise in Uruguay, which capitalizes on the group's brand name. DBLA is a universal bank active in the high-income population segment and is one of the market leaders among private banks engaged in payroll discount lending. However, the performance of its investments highly influences its revenues: DBLA's securities portfolio as of March 2012 accounted for about 65% of total on-balance-sheet assets. As of March 31, 2012, DBLA is the seventh-largest private bank in the country, according to the central bank. DBLA reported total assets of Uruguayan pesos (UYP) 20.8 billion ($1.1 billion) as of the same date. We expect the bank will continue focusing on its current products. We currently view DBLA's capital and earnings as "moderate." This reflects our projection that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification will likely be 5%-6% in the next 12-18 months. This assumes a base-case scenario that incorporates 20% loan growth in 2012 and 2013, a return on average assets about 0.6%, and a 0% dividend payout. DBLA has an adequate quality of capital with 100% of its total adjusted capital comprised of adjusted common equity. Earnings are at modest levels partly due to the low level of financial intermediation in the country and the still-low interest rates. Also, appreciation of the local currency hurts profits by eroding the valuation of assets and liabilities, while operating costs continued to increase in line with local inflation. Our assessment on DBLA's risk position is "adequate" and reflects the bank's low business complexity and good asset quality, which compensates the high customer concentration in its loan portfolio. Its loan portfolio growth is in line with that of other Uruguayan banks, and it maintains good asset quality levels, which we expect will remain so in the next two years. The bank's nonperforming loans have accounted for 1.6% of total loans in the last three years with reserve coverage of more than 200%. This partially mitigates the high concentration of the loan portfolio, as the 25 biggest clients represent 52% of the total portfolio. Credit quality of the investment portfolio is good and composed of low-risk and short-term securities from investment-grade countries, mainly the U.S. We believe that its RAC ratio adequately captures the bank's risk exposure and potential credit costs. We also expect DBLA to continue focusing on segments where it has expertise with no material changes in its lending composition. In our opinion, DBLA's funding is "average." DBLA has a very stable and diversified deposit base, and makes up more than 90% of its funding source. Like its national peers, DBLA has a highly dollarized balance sheet. At March 31, 2012, 81.2% of total assets were dollar denominated. At the same time, about 84% of total deposits are expressed in foreign currency (versus the system's 72%) and nonresidents own about 30% of deposits. Although DBLA has a short-term deposits base (more than 85% of total deposits maturing within one month), we consider its liquidity as "adequate" because of its relatively high liquid assets. As of March 31, 2012, cash, money market instruments, and liquid market securities accounted for about 70% of total consolidated assets. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that DBLA will maintain its "strategically important" status. We believe that the bank will sustain its healthy asset quality, very good liquidity and "moderate" capitalization and earnings generation during the next two years. We could lower the ratings, if the bank loses its status as a strategic subsidiary, or if there is significant deterioration in the its financial performance. We could raise the ratings if we upgrade IDB. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B SACP bb Anchor bb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 