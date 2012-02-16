(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Global Senior Loan Index Fund I B.V.'s notes as follows:

EUR453.1m class A1 (ISIN XS0327321435): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR42.4m class A2 (ISIN XS0327323217): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR115.0m Funding Notes (ISIN XS0327323647): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of the notes reflects adequate levels of credit enhancement for their ratings. The notes have accumulated additional credit enhancement since the last review in April 2011, which offset a slight deterioration in the portfolio performance. Obligors rated 'CCC' or below account for 6.2% of the portfolio, up from 5.2% at the time of the last review. The transaction has built up a sizable cash position since April 2011. Cash increased to 17.7% of total assets from 4.1% at the last review. The cash balance increase was driven by several large asset paydowns, which outweighed purchases of new assets by the collateral manager.

According to the transaction documentation, if during the reinvestment period the collateral manager is unable to use principal proceeds to purchase new assets over two payment periods, then the unused cash is used to amortise liabilities in order of seniority. Following the expected end of the reinvestment period in June 2013 all scheduled principal proceeds will be used to amortise the transaction liabilities. Unscheduled principal proceeds may be reinvested for another two years. The over-collateralisation (OC) test has never been breached. The reinvestment test failed for the first time since closing at the end of 2011 but is now back in compliance. If breached, the reinvestment test triggers the use of 50% of available interest proceeds for the purchase of additional collateral. The interest coverage test (IC) has never failed. However, the test results have been volatile.

Fitch notes the OC tests are unusual in that the OC levels could be elevated by increasing 'CCC' portfolio exposure - whereas in more traditional transactions, rising 'CCC' exposure will reduce OC levels. For the purpose of calculating the OC tests in this transaction, the excess 'CCC' bucket is included at the aggregate of their lowest market value and lowest recovery estimate, as per the transaction documents. In Fitch's view, this treatment is not in line with common market practice. By taking some assets rated 'CCC' and below potentially at above their par value and thereby increasing the OC levels, it could have the reverse of the intended effect of having traditional haircuts for assets with substantial credit risk in the OC tests. Fitch considers the risk of overstating excess 'CCC' assets in the OC calculation remote given current depressed market values and recovery prospects for leveraged loans. As of January 2012 excess 'CCC' assets are accounted for at 12% of their par value in the OC calculation. Nevertheless, Fitch notes that excess 'CCC' assets have been accounted for at more than par in the OC test in the past. Fitch believes that a material risk for the transaction is that the underlying assets' maturity may extend beyond their reported weighted average life.

While the transaction portfolio currently does not contain assets with legal final maturities beyond the maturity of the securitisation, there is a risk that existing assets might be amended and have their maturities extended. Fitch incorporated this extension risk into its analysis of the portfolio. Global Senior Loan Index Fund I B.V. is a securitisation of mainly European senior secured loans. At closing a total note issuance of EUR652m was used to invest in a target portfolio of EUR640.8m. The portfolio is actively managed by Harbourmaster Capital Limited and advised by Harbourmaster Capital Management Limited. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)