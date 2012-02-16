(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 16 - The implicit, virtually unlimited deposit insurance at German banks, which Fitch Ratings considers tantamount to state support, provides stability in the current market environment. However, it also makes the banking system inefficient by helping weaker banks compete.

Protection schemes for deposits at privately owned banks will slowly start to decline, but will remain effectively unlimited for depositors at the biggest banks. For privately owned banks, meaning those outside the public or cooperative sectors, a voluntary deposit protection scheme is intended to cover each depositor up to a ceiling of 30% of the bank's current equity in the event of a liquidation of the bank. Although the scheme is voluntarily and not legally binding, Fitch considers that the pressure to fulfil on the promise would be very high. In most cases this support is effectively unlimited, since for the smallest German bank this ceiling is around EUR1.5m per depositor, and for a bank like Deutsche Bank it amounts to billions of euros.

This dwarfs the minimum and commonly applied depositor insurance limit in the European Union of EUR100,000, which German banks also subscribe to in a parallel, mandatory scheme. In a systemic crisis or a crisis at a large German bank, payment under the protection scheme would require the government to step in. While other governments did indeed step in to guarantee deposits during the financial crisis, such as in Ireland and Denmark, the German banking system is much larger and no other European banking has explicit, ongoing deposit insurance of the same magnitude per depositor.

These support mechanisms have contributed to stability in Germany since the current crisis began. However, we believe they also mean that small, weaker banks with troubled business models and poor fundamental financial health or foreign bank subsidiaries without a franchise contributing to the real German economy are able to compete for deposits easily with stronger rivals. They are also taking sizeable deposits from institutional customers without having to pay interest commensurate with the risk in the bank. This lack of pressure on weak banks to exit the market makes the banking system as a whole less efficient. It is unclear exactly how this will change as the global regulatory environment continues to move towards living wills, ring-fencing and other measures designed to make winding up a bank easier. One suggestion is the implementation of legal depositor preference in Europe, which would likely replace mandatory deposit insurance. If implemented throughout the EU, this would put the German banks on a more level playing field with their European peers and make lower risk banks more appealing to German depositors than the less viable ones. In contrast, Fitch expects that the October 2011 changes to the deposit insurance scheme for private banks will be difficult to implement and, in any case, will not have a meaningful impact. The deposit protection ceiling will be ratcheted down from 30% of equity to 8.75% in 2025, but this will still be a high ceiling for most banks. Tighter restrictions on new banks that join the scheme will set the ceiling at EUR250,000 for the first three years.

The ceiling can also be reduced to EUR250,000 for banks already belonging to the scheme which are assessed to be higher risk. Changes to the scheme may serve to discourage large depositors from switching their accounts to new entrants. Fitch also believes that reducing the ceiling for weaker banks would be difficult to implement at this stage of the financial crisis, given that it would result in deposit outflows, which could trigger bank failure.