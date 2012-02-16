Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit rating and outlook on Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP; BB/Stable/--) and its 'B+' issue ratings and '5' recovery ratings on the senior unsecured debt are unaffected by the company's recent upsize of its senior secured revolving credit facility (unrated) to $375 million from $275 million.

Although an increase in secured revolver borrowings could reduce residual collateral available to unsecured lenders, we believe HEP's recent growth and higher expected valuation in a default scenario offset the increase in priority claims. For more information, please see our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.