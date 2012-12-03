Dec. 3 - Fitch Ratings simultaneously affirms and withdraws
the following rating on Livingston Parish, LA's (the parish) bonds:
--$830,000 general obligation (GO) bonds, series 2004 at 'A'.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as the parish has chosen to stop participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information
to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide a rating or
analytical coverage for the parish.
