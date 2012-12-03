Dec. 3 - Overview
-- U.S.-based downstream energy company Phillips 66 Company (Phillips 66
Co.) is the subsidiary of Phillips 66 (BBB/Stable/A-2) and guarantees
its debt.
-- We are assigning our BBB/Stable/A-2 corporate credit rating to
Phillips 66 Co. based on a consolidated approach to the Phillips 66 entities.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that Phillips 66
Co. has considerable resilience to weather difficult industry conditions.
Rating Action
On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its
BBB/Stable/A-2 corporate credit rating to Houston-based Phillips 66 Co. The
rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Phillips 66 Co. reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile
as "intermediate" (as our criteria define these terms), as well as its
position as a large oil refining and marketing company with extensive
midstream energy and chemical operations. We judge Phillips 66 Co.'s
management and governance to be fair.
Phillips 66 Co.'s business risk profile gets support from the company's large
oil refining and marketingoperations and the resulting economies of scale. The
company is geographically diverse in the U.S., and also has a significant
presence in Europe. Its refineries have a high degree of complexity (that is,
flexibility to process varied crude oil feedstocks) and it produces a
relatively high value-added slate of finished products. In addition, Phillips
66 Co. has well-positioned midstream and petrochemicals operations, which it
conducts primarily through its 50%-owned DCP Midstream LLC and Chevron
Phillips Chemical Co. LLC joint ventures; these entities are pursuing
significant organic growth opportunities.
However, we view the refining sector as having significantly
higher-than-average industry risk, given its exceptional degree of volatility
and fixed- and working-capital intensity. Notwithstanding the relatively
favorable market conditions at times over the past year, we view long-range
industry fundamentals as difficult given persisting excess production capacity
globally and a secular decline in demand for some key transportation fuel
products in developed markets. While the best positioned of Phillips 66 Co.'s
refineries are highly competitive, the overall quality of its operations is
mixed, with some facilities being, in our view, candidates for divestiture or
closure over the next few years. While we believe that Phillips 66 Co. will be
able to further improve the operating performance of its refining assets, we
expect opportunities for doing so will be mostly incremental in nature--in
contrast to the recently completed coker and refinery expansion project at its
Wood River, Ill., joint-venture facility, which should provide significant
benefits.
Phillips 66 Co.'s financial profile, which we view on a consolidated basis,
affords it significant staying power in the face of the business risks, given
the company's strong liquidity. We expect the company's initial
debt-to-debt-plus-equity ratio will be a moderate 29% for 2012 on an adjusted
basis--in line with similarly rated peers. Under the assumption that market
conditions for the remainder of 2012 remain robust with a West Texas
Intermediate price discount to Brent averaging about $15 per barrel and then
moderating into next year as pipeline capacity to the U.S. Gulf Coast
continues to ramp up, we anticipate Phillips 66 Co.'s adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt to be about 40%, and debt-to-EBITDA to be less
than 3x. While Phillips 66 Co.'s financial performance will likely vary widely
over the course of the cycle, we expect the company to maintain positive
adjusted net earnings and, at least, to fund capital spending (which we assume
to total $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion in 2012 and about $1.5 billion in 2013)
mainly through operating cash flow, even in trough-level market conditions.
Liquidity
We view Phillips 66 Co.'s liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, meaning
that we believe liquidity sources will exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the
next 12 months, and by at least 1x over the next 24 months. The "strong"
descriptor also signifies that we believe liquidity sources would exceed
liquidity uses even if forecast EBITDA declined by 30%.
We believe cash on hand of about $4.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, coupled
with about $5 billion of borrowing availability under Phillips 66's $5.2
billion committed credit facilities, should be more than sufficient to fund
working capital requirements, our assumed capital spending of $1.5 billion in
2013, $585 million in debt maturities, and about $625 million in dividends,
even assuming little or no FFO. Phillips 66 Co. should have ample leeway under
the financial covenants included in its credit agreements (the main such
covenant stipulates maximum consolidated net debt-to-capitalization ratio of
60%). $2 billion of the holding company's debt initially is in the form of a
three-year amortizing loan (meaning that near-term maturities will be
material). If Phillips 66 Co.'s funding were to come under pressure, we assume
that it could curtail its share repurchase program and reduce discretionary
capital spending. Phillips 66 Co. may also be able to generate significant
proceeds from certain possible asset sales, but it has as not yet entered into
any such agreements.
Outlook
Our outlook on the company's rating is stable. Considering Phillips 66 Co.'s
lack of a track record as an independent company, and given our concerns
regarding its longer-range profit potential amid persisting difficult refining
industry fundamentals, we currently view the likelihood of a rating upgrade as
limited for the next year. However, we could consider an upgrade if the
company can significantly increase the share of revenue contributed by more
stable operations in its midstream and chemicals segments while maintaining
debt to EBITDA below 2x. We also believe there is significant leeway in the
current rating to sustain periods of subpar financial performance owing to
cyclical factors, although we could reassess the rating if--contrary to our
current expectations--we came to expect that the company's adjusted FFO to
total debt would fall below 30%, or its unadjusted debt to EBITDA would rise
above 3x for a sustained period.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
Sept. 18, 2012
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining
Industry, Nov. 28, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
New Rating
Phillips 66 Co.
Corp. credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Mark Habib, New York (1) 212-438-1000;
mark_habib@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Michael V Grande, New York (1) 212-438-1000;
michael_grande@standardandpoors.com