(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed three tranches and maintained one tranche of the IntesaBci Sec 2 S.r.l. (Intesa 2) and Adriano Finance 2 (Adriano 2) transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action follows the downgrade of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A-'/Negative/'F2' (see "Fitch Takes Rating Action on Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade", available on www.fitchratings.com). Intesa Sanpaolo is the account bank, the cash manager and paying agent for these transactions, as well as the swap counterparty in Adriano 2 only. The documentation for each transaction outlines the remedial actions to be taken once a counterparty has breached an 'A'/'F1' trigger, but Intesa Sanpaolo has indicated to Fitch that it does not intend to take any such action. According to Fitch's counterparty criteria, entities performing direct counterparty roles (such as but not limited to bank accounts, swap providers, etc) should be rated at least 'A'/'F1' to be eligible to support structured finance ratings of 'AA-sf' or above. Following the downgrade of Intesa Sanpaolo's IDR, the bank is no longer eligible to perform such roles without implementing appropriate remedial actions to mitigate the increased counterparty risk to which the 'AAAsf' rated notes are exposed. Following the bank's decision not to implement remedial actions and Fitch's announcement of its intention to review its counterparty criteria, the agency has decided to place the class A2 and class B notes of Intesa 2 and the class A notes of Adriano 2 on RWN, in line with the agency's statement of 14 February 2012 (see "Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF Counterparty Criteria To Address Changing Landscape", available on www.fitchratings.com). In particular, the statement outlines that Fitch will place on RWN the ratings of any structured finance tranches that become subject to review following a counterparty's loss of eligibility coupled with a clear indication that no remedial actions will be implemented. The RWN for the senior notes will be resolved upon the completion of the criteria amendments and will take into account the positions of the transactions and the counterparties at that time in accordance with the revised criteria. Fitch maintains Intesa 2's class C notes on RWN due to that tranche's particular exposure to Intesa Sanpaolo, which is considered excessive under Fitch's counterparty criteria (see "Fitch Places 6 Tranches of 5 SF Transactions on RWN, Assesses Impact on Other EMEA SF Ratings", published on 22 December 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com). The credit enhancement available to this tranche is solely provided by a non-amortising cash reserve (EUR22.3m) currently held with Intesa Sanpaolo. Should the bank default, the notes would lose the sole form of support available. Fitch notes that the transaction is still within the 30 day period set out in the documentation for implementing remedial action to mitigate this risk, and for this reason maintains the class C notes on RWN. The rating actions are as follows: Intesa 2 Class A2 (ISIN IT0003428619): 'AAAsf'; placed on RWN; Class B (ISIN IT0003428627): 'AAAsf'; placed on RWN; Class C (ISIN IT0003428635): 'Asf'; RWN maintained; Adriano 2 Class A (ISIN IT0004446495): 'AAAsf'; placed on RWN. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)