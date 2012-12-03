(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Brazil-based cosmetics company Natura continues to deliver sound and consistent profitability and very low leverage metrics, and expand market share and its operations in other Latin American countries. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Natura to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Natura will maintain adequate cash flow generation and low leverage, despite competition and higher investments. Rating Action On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Natura Cosmeticos S.A. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that Natura has been maintaining strong profitability, despite significant competition in the industry, and that it will continue to do so due to its investments in operating efficiency and higher contributions from its international operations. It also reflects our expectation that even with somewhat higher investments and the maintenance of a sizable dividend payout, the company will keep its leverage metrics low and maintain adequate liquidity. Natura's business risk profile is "satisfactory," reflecting its leading position in the cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries (CF&T) market in Brazil, with about a 14.5% market share, strong brand awareness, and sound profitability compared with its peers, generating an EBITDA margin of about 24.5%. The company has been increasing expenses in its sales channel and investments in logistics and IT platforms to improve productivity and maintain efficient operations. Natura's geographic diversification is still somewhat limited compared with its global peers, but it has been increasing in the past few years; revenue from its international operations has significantly increased and EBITDA margins gradually improved due to a dilution of costs and expenses. In its Argentine, Chilean, and Peruvian operations, Natura's EBITDA margin rose to 18.4% in the third quarter of 2012 from 10.3% one year before, while its Mexican and Colombian operations still generate negative EBITDA margin of -4.9%, compared with -19.1% one year before. We expect ongoing growth and profitability improvements at these international operations, with the company gaining market share and more scale. It will also invest in industrial production outside of Brazil, which should further improve its operating efficiency. Still, Natura has a more narrow scale and product diversification than its larger global peers such as Avon, L'Oreal, and Estee Lauder, which somewhat limits its business risk profile. Our assessment of the company's management and governance is "fair," reflecting a consistent strategy related to marketplace conditions and good track record of achieving financial and operating goals. We assess Natura's financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company shows low leverage metrics and strong cash flow generation, with total debt to EBITDA close to 1x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt above 80% in the past several years. Natura has good access to credit markets, which allows it to refinance its debt maturities in advance and under satisfactory terms. These positive factors are partially mitigated by its sizable dividend distribution in the past few years (99% of net income in 2011), which leads to negative discretionary cash flow. However, we assess management's financial policy as moderate, because it is committed to sustain adequate liquidity and has flexibility to reduce dividend payout to 45% of net income (the company's minimum commitment) if required. Under our base-case scenario, we assume the company will post revenue growth in the low double digits in the next few years due to higher penetration of CF&T products in Brazilian households and higher value-added products, as well as from growth in its international operations. While Natura's higher expenses in its sales channel and aggressive competition could pressure its margins, we believe this would be partially mitigated by productivity gains at its sales channel. Also, margin improvements at its international operations, through costs and expenses dilution, would gradually increase the company's overall profitability levels. As a result, we project a relatively stable EBITDA margin of more than 24% in the next few years. We expect the company to sustain low leverage levels, with total debt to EBITDA of close to 1x and FFO to total debt of about 70% on average in the next few years. Our base case assumes sizable dividend distribution (95% of net income), which would result in negative discretionary cash flow in the next few years. Liquidity We see Natura's liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12-18 months; -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15% from our projections; -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 70% drop in our projected EBITDA; and -- The company has adequate access to banks and capital markets. Liquidity sources include the company's cash position of R$1.2 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, and our expectation of FFO of about R$1 billion in the next 12 months. Uses of cash include R$1.1 billion of short-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2012, our projections of capital expenditures of about R$400-450 million, and dividend distribution of about R$400 million. We assume the company would reduce its dividend payout to 45% of net income, in case of liquidity pressures. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Natura will maintain low leverage metrics, strong cash flow generation, and adequate liquidity. We believe the company's higher investments will help it maintain its leading position in the Brazilian market and expand its international operations. We could downgrade Natura if its liquidity deteriorates. This could occur if the company significantly increases investments or if it faces higher working capital needs, or if higher competition leads to lower EBITDA margins and cash flow generation. We don't expect a positive rating action in the near term, since the company still has a somewhat low geographic diversification, with operations concentrated in Brazil.