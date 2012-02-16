Feb 16 - -- Brazil-based steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais' strong cash reserves remain a key credit factor that sustains the company's net ratios, despite its very weak operating performance and higher gross debt leverage. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale on the company. -- The negative outlook reflects the company's struggle to improve its credit metrics amid fierce competition from imported steel and high raw material costs. Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale ratings on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (Usiminas). The outlook is negative. Today's rating action is part of our regular review. The ratings affirmation reflects our opinion that Usiminas' strong cash position allows it to withstand weak credit metrics in the next few quarters, while the company's new senior management implements a plan to streamline its cost structure and improve its profitability. Usiminas' dismal profitability and cash flow generation in 2011 reflected its vulnerability to strong competition from imported steel, as foreign competitors have aggressively tapped the distribution-quality steel market in Brazil through local traders and distributors, a situation that was aggravated by the economic domestic slowdown at the end of 2011. Usiminas' inability to expand sales of heavy plates has also weakened results: low capacity utilization rates raised fixed-cost dilution and further depleted margins. Finally, the company has found it difficult to manage input cost pressures, in particular, iron ore, coal and electric energy. While we believe the turnaround will be difficult, we expect new senior management to decisively act on cost-cutting initiatives and on improving its commercial strategy to strengthen cash flows. We project these improvements to be rather gradual throughout 2012, as changes in the company's operating strategy will lag in time, but we expect consistent quarter-on-quarter improvement to move Usiminas' credit metrics back to levels in line with its investment-grade rating by the end of 2013. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Rafaela Vitoria, CFA, Sao Paulo; rafaela_vitoria@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Flavia Bedran, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9758; flavia_bedran@standardandpoors.com