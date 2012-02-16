Feb 16 - -- Brazil-based steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas
Gerais' strong
cash reserves remain a key credit factor that sustains the company's net
ratios, despite its very weak operating performance and higher gross debt
leverage.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale on
the company.
-- The negative outlook reflects the company's struggle to improve its
credit metrics amid fierce competition from imported steel and high raw
material costs.
Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale ratings on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas
Gerais S.A. (Usiminas). The outlook is negative. Today's rating action is part
of our regular review.
The ratings affirmation reflects our opinion that Usiminas' strong cash
position allows it to withstand weak credit metrics in the next few quarters,
while the company's new senior management implements a plan to streamline its
cost structure and improve its profitability. Usiminas' dismal profitability
and cash flow generation in 2011 reflected its vulnerability to strong
competition from imported steel, as foreign competitors have aggressively
tapped the distribution-quality steel market in Brazil through local traders
and distributors, a situation that was aggravated by the economic domestic
slowdown at the end of 2011. Usiminas' inability to expand sales of heavy
plates has also weakened results: low capacity utilization rates raised
fixed-cost dilution and further depleted margins. Finally, the company has
found it difficult to manage input cost pressures, in particular, iron ore,
coal and electric energy. While we believe the turnaround will be difficult,
we expect new senior management to decisively act on cost-cutting initiatives
and on improving its commercial strategy to strengthen cash flows. We project
these improvements to be rather gradual throughout 2012, as changes in the
company's operating strategy will lag in time, but we expect consistent
quarter-on-quarter improvement to move Usiminas' credit metrics back to levels
in line with its investment-grade rating by the end of 2013.
