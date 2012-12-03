Dec 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Regal
Entertainment Group's recent acquisition of 25 theaters with 301 screens from
Great Escape Theatres for $91 million and its plan to make a special dividend of
approximately $155 million will not affect our 'B+' corporate credit rating or
stable rating outlook on the company. We expect Regal will maintain adequate
liquidity, despite funding the acquisition and dividend with cash. Cash balances
were $251.4 million as of Sept. 27, 2012. We expect that Regal will end the year
with roughly $100 million of cash and an undrawn $85 million revolving credit
facility.
Regal is paying a 5.5x EBITDA multiple for the acquisition. We believe that
lease-adjusted leverage will remain roughly the same, in the mid- to high-5x
area, after Regal assumes lease obligations from the acquisition. Under our
base-case scenario, we expect leverage to increase to the low- to mid-6x area in
2013, because we expect attendance levels to continue to decline, and debt
levels to remain high.