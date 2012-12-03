Dec 3 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA+' rating on approximately $510 million
of outstanding Commonwealth of Massachusetts (the Commonwealth) senior lien
refunding grant anticipation notes (GANs), series 2003A and 2010A. Fitch also
affirms the 'AA+' rating on the Commonwealth's approximately $100 million of
subordinate lien GANs, series 2010A.
The Rating Outlook is Stable for both liens.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Presence of Backup Pledges and Strong Structural Protections Mitigates Federal
Concern: Both series of GANs are primarily secured by all Federal highway
reimbursement revenues received from the Commonwealth, and both liens maintain
strong backup pledges from revenues deposited in the Commonwealth Transportation
Fund (CTF), providing strong debt service coverage to a potentially declining
long-term Federal revenue stream. Though the GAN backup pledges are subordinated
to payment of CTF debt service, the high 4 times (x) maximum annual debt service
(MADS) additional bonds test (ABT) on senior CTF bonds mitigates overleveraging.
In addition, the GANs' Trust Agreement establishes funds and accounts that
govern the collection of federal highway reimbursements and funds debt service
up to one year in advance.
Uncertainty of the Federal Program: In Fitch's view, the federal program, once
formula driven and funded on a multiyear basis, has now morphed into a program
where future policy is less certain, funding levels are less predictable, and
more frequent action is needed from Congress to extend authorization and on
general fund transfers that will likely need to be continued indefinitely
barring an increase in the federal gas-tax or a significant reduction in
spending.
Backup Pledges Subject to Commonwealth Appropriation: Should federal funds
expected to be reimbursed provide less than 1.2x debt service on senior and
subordinate GANs, a scenario which Fitch views as unlikely, the Commonwealth
(General Obligation debt rated 'AA+'/Stable by Fitch) must appropriate CTF
revenues for GAN debt service. However, should an appropriation not be provided,
federal reimbursements are frozen until debt service for the following year has
been funded.
Future Leveraging beyond Current Authorization: Future Massachusetts Department
of Transportation (MassDOT) budget gaps, changes in federal funding levels,
and/or high cost overruns on Accelerated Bridge Program (ABP) projects may
require additional leveraging of CTF revenues beyond the current authorized
limit and reduce financial flexibility. Fitch notes that Commonwealth Treasury
management indicates no plans to request increased authorization from the
legislature and that a large amount of coverage on the current authorization
exists.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--An interruption in federal transportation funding may lead to a rating action.
Although uninterrupted funding is central to the rating of all federal
transportation reimbursement bonds, the strength of the GANs' secondary pledges
reduces the probability of a rating action if such an event were to occur.
--Additional leveraging of CTF revenues, beyond the current 4x ABT on CTF bonds,
to fund transportation budget gaps and repair projects that weaken the back-up
and/or secondary pledge could pressure the subordinate GANs rating.
SECURITY:
The senior GANs are secured by a senior lien on all federal highway
reimbursements received by the Commonwealth. If a true-up condition were to
occur, the notes are also secured by a subordinate lien on up to $0.10 per
gallon on Commonwealth Chapter 64A gas tax receipts. A true-up condition occurs
if the aggregate amount appropriated by law from the Federal Highway
Transportation Fund (FHTF) is less than $17.1 billion for the current federal
fiscal year and the debt service coverage ratio for the following state fiscal
year is less than 1.2x.
The subordinate GANs are secured by a subordinate lien on all federal highway
reimbursements received by the Commonwealth. Additionally, these bonds have a
secondary pledge of net CTF revenues, after the payment of any CTF bond
obligations, consisting of Chapters 64A, 64E and 64F tax receipts, all registry
motor vehicle fees, Build America Bond subsidies, and any additional pledged CTF
funds.
CREDIT UPDATE
The most significant risk to GARVEE bonds remains the lack of a long-term
federal transportation funding solution. The imbalance between federal HTF
outlays and receipts has been well documented over the past several years, and
this unsustainable trajectory is not expected to change during the term of
MAP-21. Instead, the bill relies on $18.8 billion in additional general fund
transfers to the HTF in 2013 and 2014 to remain solvent. Since 2008, there have
been three transfers from the general fund to the HTF totaling $34.5 billion,
which allowed highway and transit programs to continue without major cuts.
Revenues are currently coming into the HTF at approximately $38 billion per
year. If HTF outlays are reduced to the amount of revenue coming in, this would
result in a 22% cut in spending following MAP-21. While there is no consensus
within the federal government on how to maintain current transportation funding
levels, additional resources are needed.
Complicating matters for HTF funding is a significant increase in corporate
average fuel economy (CAFE) standards from the current 29 miles per gallon (MPG)
to 54.5 mpg by 2025 that was approved Aug. 28, 2012. Such a standard would put
further pressure on HTF receipts from taxes imposed on passenger cars, leading
to an estimated 13% reduction from today's levels by 2032, requiring even larger
general fund subsidies to maintain the status quo.
In 2008, the Massachusetts legislature approved the Accelerated Bridge Program
(ABP). The program authorizes the issuance of up to $1.108 billion in federal
highway GANs and up to $1.876 billion in special obligation bonds of the
Commonwealth to finance the construction, reconstruction and repair of or
improvements to bridges and approaches. The Transportation Reform Act, passed in
June 2009, created the CTF revenue source to fund transportation needs and
secure the special obligation bonds under the Bridge Program Act. A total of 590
bridges are expected to undergo some combination of replacement, rehabilitation,
and prevention.
The Commonwealth will issue any future GANs to fund the ABP on the subordinate
lien as the senior lien is now closed, maturing in 2015. Subordinate lien
principal amortization begins in 2016, after the 2015 series is retired. Current
expectations are to issue the remaining GAN authorization in six different
offerings from fiscal years 2013 through 2018.
Federal reimbursements to the Commonwealth in fiscal year 2012 amounted to
$711.5 million, resulting in an aggregate debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) on
senior and subordinate lien GAN 2012 principal and interest payments of 3.8x,
compared to a forecasted 2.9x at the time of the 2010 issuances. Using net CTF
revenues provided by the backup pledge only, coverage is a strong 5.6x. All
pledged Federal and state funds provide 9.3x coverage. Fitch estimates the
average DSCR through maturity of the entire authorization of GANs to be 3x with
Federal funds alone and a robust 10.2x using both state and Federal revenues.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) 2011-15 capital plan
indicates a budget gap of approximately $3.7 billion, which would be closed
primarily through bond proceeds. Fitch does note that the first four year of the
ABP have resulted in a 19% reduction in the amount of structurally deficient
bridges throughout the state, such that the current 437 bridges still
structurally deficient are already below the total program goal of achieving 450
by 2016.
The five largest projects in the program, most of which began this year, are all
in various stages of development and have experienced some degree of delays and
cost overruns, though it should be noted that the program as a whole is still
trending under budget. Fitch will continue to monitor the capital program as it
relates to expectations and the extent to which it requires additional funding
via CTF bonds, GANs or some combination thereof that could weaken the GANs
credit profile.
MassDOT, as an independent authority and component organization of the
Commonwealth, has an appointed board and is organized as a body politic but is
also governed by state laws, rules and policies. The organization oversees four
divisions: highway, rail and transit, aeronautics and the registry for motor
vehicles. MassDOT is administered by a Secretary of Transportation, appointed by
the Governor to serve as Chief Executive Officer of MassDOT. A five-member Board
of Directors appointed by the Governor with expertise in transportation, finance
and engineering oversee the organization, while serving as the governing body of
both MassDOT and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.