(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros S.A. (SulAmerica) has been reporting good operating performance and adequate capitalization and liquidity, while sustaining relevant market participation in Brazil's health and auto insurance industries. -- We are raising our issuer credit rating on SulAmerica to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. -- We also raising our issuer credit rating on the holding company Sul America S.A. (SASA) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and our national scale rating on SASA to 'brAA+' from 'brAA'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SulAmerica will maintain its competitive position and a 'BBB' capital position under our risk-based capital model, while continuing to report good operating performance despite strong competition. Rating Action On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit rating on Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros S.A. (SulAmerica) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised its issuer credit rating on Sul America S.A. (SASA; the holding company) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and its national scale rating on SASA to 'brAA+' from 'brAA'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action on SulAmerica is based on the company's good operating performance despite strong competition in its existing markets. The company has maintained its written premium level after losing a large customer and sustained good results despite the pressures on its health business' loss ratio due to readjustments prices set by the ANS (Brazil's National Health Insurance Agency). SulAmerica and SASA's combined ratio has also remained at 101% levels due to the good management of loss ratio, especially in the group's auto insurance business. The ratings on both companies reflect the combined operations of SulAmerica's multiline insurance business. The rating on SulAmerica reflects the company's well-established competitive position in local insurance markets, which result in resilient market shares. We believe that the group has maintained a prudent financial policy and good liquidity. The group's capitalization is also good for the rating level, in our view, since it receives further support from its conservative investment policy. The upgrade is consistent with the group's longer and more consistent track record of good operating margins in Brazil's health and auto insurance businesses. However, the stiff competition in the insurance industry, especially in the health segment, partially offsets these strengths. In addition, since ANS regulates health product prices, profitability could be pressured if insurance companies are not able price their products to reflect increased risks. SulAmerica is a multiline insurer and the largest independent insurance company in the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2), holding a good competitive position in terms of gross written premium (GWP). The health and auto insurance segments represent 90% of the group's total premiums, and position it among Brazil's five largest insurers in both segments. We believe that SulAmerica has adequate enterprise risk management practices that translate into prudent policies for underwriting, market, and credit risks, among others. The company maintains good operating performance, in our view. SulAmerica reported GWP of Brazilian real (R$) 7.8 billion as of September 2012 and net income of R$223 million, which translates into return on revenues (ROR) of 4.5% and a combined ratio of 101%. Moreover, the company's acquisitions costs have stayed relatively stable historically, and it has been reducing its administrative costs. We assess SulAmerica's investments and liquidity as "strong." SulAmerica's investment strategy has historically been very conservative, focusing on quality and liquidity, with limited credit and market risks. The company relies on internal assessments of credit quality. The portfolio, excluding pension, predominantly consists of 'A-' rated Brazilian government bonds (about 74%), followed by private sector fixed income securities (22%; including corporate bonds and certificates of deposits), equity positions (2%), and other investments (2%). The credit risk in the private sector primarily comprises investment-grade bank certificates of deposits, and the government bonds' very good liquidity supports the company's overall liquidity. The average maturity of SulAmerica's investment portfolio is less than five years, mainly because of the tenor of the government bonds. The company's capitalization is "good," in our view, and in line with the rating category. According to Standard & Poor's risk-based capital model (for Latin America and the U.S.), SulAmerica's capital adequacy is at the 'BBB' level. We believe that the capital quality is strong, supported by the company's low dependence on reinsurance. The lack of exposure to catastrophe risks in Brazil and the minimum exposure to equity market volatility in the investment portfolio supports the quality of capital. We consider SulAmerica's financial flexibility to be "adequate," based on the company's proven ability to access equity and international capital markets. The current debt leverage ratio (debt to capital plus debt) is strong for the rating, at 13.7% (based on the 'AAA' benchmark, according our criteria). The interest coverage ratio is at the 'AA' benchmark, which is also higher than the rating category. In addition, if SulAmerica suffers an unexpected adverse event, it could increase its currently low use of reinsurance. Competition in Brazil's insurance industry is tough, especially in the health business line. A wide variety of companies (more than 1,000) provide health products, and there are 13 insurance companies operating in the segment. There is also strong competition from insurance companies with large financial groups that share customers and benefit from wide distribution channels. In addition, health product prices are regulated, which could affect companies operating in this segment, if the regulation reduces their ability to reflect risks on prices. Outlook The stable outlook is based on our expectation that SulAmerica will maintain its good competitive position. We expect the company's loss ratio to gradually improve as a result of higher profitability, particularly in its health and auto insurance businesses. We also expect SulAmerica's consolidated ROR and return on assets to be about 6%-8% in 2012 and 2013, with a consolidated combined ratio of less than 101% in 2012 and 2013. We estimate that the company's GWP to increase about 10%-15% in 2012 and 2013, mostly fueled by growth in the health and auto insurance segments, without any major change in product mix. We could lower the rating if SulAmerica's capital levels deteriorate to below the 'BBB' range, according our risk-based capital model, if the consolidated combined ratio increases to more than 101%, or if SulAmerica's competitive positions in its core health and auto insurance businesses deteriorate due to a substantially lower market share. Related Criteria And Research -- Management And Corporate Strategy Of Insurers: Methodology And Assumptions, Jan. 20, 2011 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Upgraded To From Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Sul America S.A. Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/-- Brazilian Rating Scale brAA+/Stable/-- brAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured brAA+ brAA Ratings Affirmed Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros Issuer Credit Rating Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)