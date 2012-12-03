(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros S.A. (SulAmerica) has been
reporting good operating performance and adequate capitalization and
liquidity, while sustaining relevant market participation in Brazil's health
and auto insurance industries.
-- We are raising our issuer credit rating on SulAmerica to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'.
-- We also raising our issuer credit rating on the holding company Sul
America S.A. (SASA) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and our national scale rating on SASA
to 'brAA+' from 'brAA'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SulAmerica will
maintain its competitive position and a 'BBB' capital position under our
risk-based capital model, while continuing to report good operating
performance despite strong competition.
Rating Action
On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit
rating on Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros S.A. (SulAmerica) to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised its issuer credit
rating on Sul America S.A. (SASA; the holding company) to 'BB+' from 'BB' and
its national scale rating on SASA to 'brAA+' from 'brAA'. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The rating action on SulAmerica is based on the company's good operating
performance despite strong competition in its existing markets. The company
has maintained its written premium level after losing a large customer and
sustained good results despite the pressures on its health business' loss
ratio due to readjustments prices set by the ANS (Brazil's National Health
Insurance Agency). SulAmerica and SASA's combined ratio has also remained at
101% levels due to the good management of loss ratio, especially in the
group's auto insurance business.
The ratings on both companies reflect the combined operations of SulAmerica's
multiline insurance business. The rating on SulAmerica reflects the company's
well-established competitive position in local insurance markets, which result
in resilient market shares. We believe that the group has maintained a prudent
financial policy and good liquidity. The group's capitalization is also good
for the rating level, in our view, since it receives further support from its
conservative investment policy. The upgrade is consistent with the group's
longer and more consistent track record of good operating margins in Brazil's
health and auto insurance businesses. However, the stiff competition in the
insurance industry, especially in the health segment, partially offsets these
strengths. In addition, since ANS regulates health product prices,
profitability could be pressured if insurance companies are not able price
their products to reflect increased risks.
SulAmerica is a multiline insurer and the largest independent insurance
company in the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating
BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2), holding a good
competitive position in terms of gross written premium (GWP). The health and
auto insurance segments represent 90% of the group's total premiums, and
position it among Brazil's five largest insurers in both segments.
We believe that SulAmerica has adequate enterprise risk management practices
that translate into prudent policies for underwriting, market, and credit
risks, among others. The company maintains good operating performance, in our
view. SulAmerica reported GWP of Brazilian real (R$) 7.8 billion as of
September 2012 and net income of R$223 million, which translates into return
on revenues (ROR) of 4.5% and a combined ratio of 101%. Moreover, the
company's acquisitions costs have stayed relatively stable historically, and
it has been reducing its administrative costs.
We assess SulAmerica's investments and liquidity as "strong." SulAmerica's
investment strategy has historically been very conservative, focusing on
quality and liquidity, with limited credit and market risks. The company
relies on internal assessments of credit quality. The portfolio, excluding
pension, predominantly consists of 'A-' rated Brazilian government bonds
(about 74%), followed by private sector fixed income securities (22%;
including corporate bonds and certificates of deposits), equity positions
(2%), and other investments (2%). The credit risk in the private sector
primarily comprises investment-grade bank certificates of deposits, and the
government bonds' very good liquidity supports the company's overall
liquidity. The average maturity of SulAmerica's investment portfolio is less
than five years, mainly because of the tenor of the government bonds.
The company's capitalization is "good," in our view, and in line with the
rating category. According to Standard & Poor's risk-based capital model (for
Latin America and the U.S.), SulAmerica's capital adequacy is at the 'BBB'
level. We believe that the capital quality is strong, supported by the
company's low dependence on reinsurance. The lack of exposure to catastrophe
risks in Brazil and the minimum exposure to equity market volatility in the
investment portfolio supports the quality of capital.
We consider SulAmerica's financial flexibility to be "adequate," based on the
company's proven ability to access equity and international capital markets.
The current debt leverage ratio (debt to capital plus debt) is strong for the
rating, at 13.7% (based on the 'AAA' benchmark, according our criteria). The
interest coverage ratio is at the 'AA' benchmark, which is also higher than
the rating category. In addition, if SulAmerica suffers an unexpected adverse
event, it could increase its currently low use of reinsurance.
Competition in Brazil's insurance industry is tough, especially in the health
business line. A wide variety of companies (more than 1,000) provide health
products, and there are 13 insurance companies operating in the segment. There
is also strong competition from insurance companies with large financial
groups that share customers and benefit from wide distribution channels. In
addition, health product prices are regulated, which could affect companies
operating in this segment, if the regulation reduces their ability to reflect
risks on prices.
Outlook
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that SulAmerica will maintain
its good competitive position. We expect the company's loss ratio to gradually
improve as a result of higher profitability, particularly in its health and
auto insurance businesses. We also expect SulAmerica's consolidated ROR and
return on assets to be about 6%-8% in 2012 and 2013, with a consolidated
combined ratio of less than 101% in 2012 and 2013. We estimate that the
company's GWP to increase about 10%-15% in 2012 and 2013, mostly fueled by
growth in the health and auto insurance segments, without any major change in
product mix.
We could lower the rating if SulAmerica's capital levels deteriorate to below
the 'BBB' range, according our risk-based capital model, if the consolidated
combined ratio increases to more than 101%, or if SulAmerica's competitive
positions in its core health and auto insurance businesses deteriorate due to
a substantially lower market share.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Stable/--
Sul America S.A.
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/--
Brazilian Rating Scale brAA+/Stable/-- brAA/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured brAA+ brAA
Ratings Affirmed
Sul America Companhia Nacional de Seguros
Issuer Credit Rating
Brazilian Rating Scale brAAA/Stable/--
