July 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lebanon's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'B'. It has simultaneously affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'B'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The affirmation of the rating reflects the fact that Lebanon's substantial and
rising foreign exchange reserves, lower debt levels, and reduced interest costs,
relative to the previous decade, mitigate the downside risks to political
stability, growth and public finances in 2012. The already low rating embodies a
degree of tolerance for political volatility. However, a major and sustained
outbreak of conflict resulting from either internal sectarian strife or a spill
over of tensions from neighbouring Syria could put the rating under negative
pressure.
The risk of sustained deposit flight prompted by political instability is the
primary risk to Lebanon's rating. Currently, there are no signs of this, and
when deposits have fallen in the past, the fall has proved temporary. Sporadic
violence over the past year has not become generalised or widespread, due to the
lack of appetite for violence among the majority of the population and efforts
by leaders of Lebanon's sectarian groups to prevent it. Developments in Syria
nevertheless have the potential to inflame tensions. Although Fitch's base case
does not envisage the outbreak of sustained violence, such an outcome, if it
were to happen, would adversely affect the rating.
The economic impact of increased political tensions has so far mainly been felt
in lower growth, whilst key financial variables - FX reserves and banking system
deposits - continue to rise and the public debt ratio declined again in 2011 to
135% of GDP. Latest official estimates suggest GDP rose by a faster than
expected 5% in 2011, despite a slowdown in tourism and the property market - two
key sectors of the economy. Importantly, non-resident deposit growth picked up
during the year as a new government was installed in June and interest
differentials remained attractive.
