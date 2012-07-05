July 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lebanon's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. It has simultaneously affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation of the rating reflects the fact that Lebanon's substantial and rising foreign exchange reserves, lower debt levels, and reduced interest costs, relative to the previous decade, mitigate the downside risks to political stability, growth and public finances in 2012. The already low rating embodies a degree of tolerance for political volatility. However, a major and sustained outbreak of conflict resulting from either internal sectarian strife or a spill over of tensions from neighbouring Syria could put the rating under negative pressure. The risk of sustained deposit flight prompted by political instability is the primary risk to Lebanon's rating. Currently, there are no signs of this, and when deposits have fallen in the past, the fall has proved temporary. Sporadic violence over the past year has not become generalised or widespread, due to the lack of appetite for violence among the majority of the population and efforts by leaders of Lebanon's sectarian groups to prevent it. Developments in Syria nevertheless have the potential to inflame tensions. Although Fitch's base case does not envisage the outbreak of sustained violence, such an outcome, if it were to happen, would adversely affect the rating. The economic impact of increased political tensions has so far mainly been felt in lower growth, whilst key financial variables - FX reserves and banking system deposits - continue to rise and the public debt ratio declined again in 2011 to 135% of GDP. Latest official estimates suggest GDP rose by a faster than expected 5% in 2011, despite a slowdown in tourism and the property market - two key sectors of the economy. Importantly, non-resident deposit growth picked up during the year as a new government was installed in June and interest differentials remained attractive.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 15 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology Global Economic Outlook - New Threats and Old Risks Sovereign Review and Outlook