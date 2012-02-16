OVERVIEW -- We raised our rating on one class from NYLIM Flatiron 2004-1 Ltd. and removed it from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We affirmed our ratings on three classes from the same transaction and removed one from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The upgrades mainly reflect an improvement in the overcollateralization available to support the notes since our February 2011 rating actions, when we raised our ratings on all of the notes. Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the class C notes from NYLIM Flatiron 2004-1 Ltd., a collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC and removed it from CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and D notes, and removed the rating on the class D notes from CreditWatch with positive implications (see list). The upgrades reflect an improvement in the overcollateralization (O/C) available to support the notes since our February 2011 rating actions, when we raised our ratings on all of the notes. There have been $88.9 million in paydowns to the class A notes since the January 2011 trustee report, which we referenced for our February 2011 rating actions. As of the Jan. 12, 2012, trustee report, each of the transaction's O/C ratios had improved since January 2011: -- The class A/B O/C ratio is 167.5%, compared with 130.8%; -- The class C O/C ratio is 133.3%, compared with 117.6%; and -- The class D O/C ratio is 107.6%, compared with 105.3%. Also, when we applied the largest obligor test, one of the supplement tests, to the class D notes, the transaction was able to withstand the specified combination of underlying asset defaults at the 'B (sf)' rating level. We affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and D notes to reflect the availability of credit support at the current rating levels. We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, published on Aug. 25, 2004. -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002. RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS NYLIM Flatiron 2004-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From C AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos D B+ (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Pos RATINGS AFFIRMED NYLIM Flatiron 2004-1 Ltd. Class Rating A AAA (sf) B AAA (sf) Primary Credit Analyst: Christopher Davis, New York (1) 212-438-3019; christopher_davis@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Jimmy Kobylinski, New York (1) 212-438-6314; jimmy_kobylinski@standardandpoors.com