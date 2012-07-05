July 5 - -- Switzerland-based Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Swiss Re)
July 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A'
long-term debt rating to the $500 million dated, unsecured, and junior
subordinated notes that global reinsurer Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.
(Swiss Re; AA-/Stable/A-1+) plans to issue on July 9, 2012.
The rating reflects our standard notching for junior subordinated debt issues,
which in this instance is two notches below the long-term counterparty credit
rating on the issuer. We have analyzed and rated the proposed debt issue on
the understanding that:
-- The notes will be subordinate to the issuer's senior securities, pari
passu among themselves and senior to the issuer's junior securities;
-- The issuer can choose to defer interest, subject to a "dividend
pusher" clause with a look-back period of up to six months;
-- Interest deferral can be mandatory for various reasons, including if
the issuer's regulatory capital is not sufficient to cover minimum regulatory
capital requirements; and
-- The issue is expected to be fully eligible for regulatory solvency
purposes.
We classify the notes as having "intermediate equity content" under our hybrid
capital criteria. We include such securities up to a maximum of 25% in our
calculation of total adjusted capital, which forms the basis of our
consolidated risk-based capital analysis of insurance and reinsurance
companies. The inclusion is subject to the issue being considered eligible for
regulatory solvency, and the aggregate amount of included issues being no more
than the total eligible for regulatory solvency. Our classification of the
notes in the "intermediate equity content" category may change if the final
Solvency II implementation measures preclude eligibility of the notes as
regulatory capital.
The instruments have a tenor of 30 years, but will be callable in September
2022 and on any semiannual variable-interest payment date thereafter. The
coupon will remain fixed until the first call date. After that, the interest
rate will convert into a floating rate based on six-month euro interbank
offered rate, plus a margin (including a 100 basis points step-up), and will
be payable semi-annually. We therefore consider the incentive to call the
proposed notes at year 10 to be moderate.
We understand that the issuance is in line with the group's overall funding
plan. We expect Swiss Re's financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage ratios
to remain within ranges that are consistent with our credit ratings on Swiss
Re.
