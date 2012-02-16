-- Private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital (GGC) completed its acquisition of U.S. restaurant operator California Pizza Kitchen Inc. (CPK) for $470 million last year. -- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is assigning its 'B' corporate credit rating to California Pizza Kitchen. -- We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to the company's $290 million senior secured first-lien credit facility, which GGC used to partly fund its acquisition of CPK. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for cost-saving initiatives to offset same-store sales trends, flat because of weak traffic and limited pricing initiatives. Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to California Pizza Kitchen Inc. (CPK). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to the company's senior secured first-lien credit facility, which consists of a $260 million six-year term loan and a $30 million five-year revolver. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital (GGC) used the proceeds from the term loan, along with proceeds from a $75 million second-lien term loan (which we do not rate), and a $150 million equity contribution to fund the purchase of CPK. "The ratings on CPK reflect our expectation that the company's financial profile will evolve to "highly leveraged" (as defined in our criteria)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Diya Iyer. We note that current credit metrics may point to an "aggressive" evaluation, but that the company's ownership by a private equity firm suggests that dividend recapitalizations or other additions to debt are likely, indicating that the financial risk profile will transition to "highly leveraged." It also reflects our opinion that GGC's new management team will continue to execute cost-saving initiatives, including labor reductions that will offset flat sales in 2012. We consider the company's business risk profile "vulnerable" because of intense competition in the restaurant space, CPK's limited format diversity, its geographic concentration in California (where 35% of the company-owned store base is located), and its exposure to volatile commodity costs. The stable ratings outlook reflects our view that in our base case forecast, California Pizza Kitchen's operating performance and credit measures won't change materially over the near term. For 2012, we expect cost-reduction initiatives and menu optimization to result in slightly improved same-store sales comparisons, EBITDA margins in the 12% range, and leverage in the mid-4x area. We could raise the rating if CPK demonstrates a commitment to reducing leverage and is successful in enhancing profitability and propelling consistent and sustainable sales growth. This would result in leverage below 4.0x and coverage greater than 3x. Under this scenario, EBITDA would grow by 20%. We could lower the rating if operating performance and credit protection measures deteriorate, leading to leverage approaching 6.0x or interest coverage of less than 2x. This would likely be due to poor execution of its strategic initiatives, greater-than-expected commodity cost pressure, or intensified competition. Under this scenario, EBITDA would decline by about 20% from projected 2012 EBITDA. A lower rating could also result from tightening covenant cushion to below 10% of EBITDA. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Diya Iyer, New York (212) 438-4001; diya_iyer@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Ana Lai, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7895; ana_lai@standardandpoors.com